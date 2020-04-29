JANESVILLE
With Janesville School District students barred from returning to their schools this spring, the school board on Tuesday asked the state for a waiver from minimum yearly direct instruction requirements.
Superintendent Steve Pophal told the board that because school had been “significantly disrupted,” the state Department of Public Instruction made it easier to ask for such a waiver.
The wavier request is, of course, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency orders closed schools through the end of the year. Because of this, Janesville students will finish the school year with about 53 days of online schooling. For students in elementary schools, that amounts to just an hour of school per day; for middle and high school students, it’s three hours.
The state requires at least 437 hours of direct instruction for kindergartners, at least 1,050 hours for students in grades 1 to 6 and at least 1,137 hours for students in grade 7 to 12. The abbreviated days of online schooling would keep Janesville students from reaching those requirements, even though the district typically provides more hours than required for each age group, district spokesman Patrick Gasper said.
Not surprisingly, other districts are also applying for the waiver. The state is also allowing districts to apply for waivers from the educator effectiveness process and the civics exam that is part of the state’s graduation requirements.
Janesville is not seeking either of those waivers.
“We found the vast majority of our seniors had already completed” the civics exam, Gasper wrote in an email to The Gazette. District staff is working with the remaining students to make sure they complete the exam.
Gasper said the district isn’t requesting an educator effectiveness waiver because it “feels it is in a good position to stay on track with the observations and work done by administrators and teachers to satisfy the requirements” of the rule.