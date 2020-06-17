JANESVILLE
The Janesville School District tentatively plans to return to traditional grading this fall regardless of whether students learn in classrooms or at home.
The district resorted to pass/fail grading in spring after coronavirus restrictions required schools to teach students virtually. District leaders, administrators and teachers decided on the change.
“Do I think we’re going to stick with pass/fail? Probably not," Superintendent Steve Pophal said, "… because we’re not rookies anymore at virtual learning. We learned a lot the last three months.”
A final decision on fall grading likely will come later this summer when the district has a better idea of what school will look like and state and local health officials offer more guidance, Pophal said Wednesday.
The traditional grading model didn’t make sense for the virtual spring, he said.
“The reality is no course was delivered in full," he said. "If we’re going to give a grade, whatever that grade might be, what are we actually giving that grade for? Because you didn’t actually finish geometry, you didn’t actually do the whole English 11 course. Because under the circumstances, it was impossible to do that.”
Every student received an electronic device in spring, but resources such as WiFi, high-speed internet and parental help weren’t available to all students and put some at a disadvantage, Pophal said.
Teachers and students also weren't used to a virtual learning environment, so the pass/fail system allowed for a learning curve, he said.
Teachers continue to receive professional development in both virtual and blended teaching, and students understand better how virtual learning works and have experience with online learning platforms.
“We’ve learned, and so our ability to do grading differently and to be more sophisticated with our grading than pass/fail, which is not as sophisticated, is in a different place,” Pophal said.
Grade-point averages were frozen for the spring semester, meaning high school seniors' GPAs were based on seven semesters instead of eight.
Julie Richardson’s son, Joe, is a high school student who's beginning to look at colleges. Richardson told the school board she worries that the pass/fail grading system will hurt her son on his college applications.
“The decision to go with only pass/fail lowered the educational bar for the whole district,” she said at the board’s June 9 meeting.
Richardson said she wishes district officials had allowed students to choose between grades and a pass/fail system for the spring semester. That would have been fairer to those who work hard for their grades, she said.
“We all know that GPA does matter for college admissions,” Richardson said. “Losing a semester toward a cumulative GPA is putting my son and the Class of ‘21 and ‘22 at risk and at a disadvantage versus students at other schools, where they were able to improve their GPA this semester."
Pophal said Wednesday that higher-education officials are discussing how to handle college applications for those who got pass/fail marks in spring. He said colleges understand how unusual the semester was.
“We’re in a really unusual circumstance, and what I really wanted to make sure we stayed focused on was maximizing the learning for kids,” Pophal said.
The district will be better equipped for educational changes moving forward, he noted.
“The (pass/fail) system that we used this spring was necessitated by the unusual circumstances, and it was absolutely the right thing to do to do no harm to all kids,” Pophal said. “Moving forward to the fall, we’re going to be reevaluating what fall looks like and adjusting accordingly."