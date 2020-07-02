Seventeen Janesville School District teachers and other staff members retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year, district officials announced last week.
The retirees, who had a combined 420 years of experience in the district, are:
- Mickey Abbott, a sign language interpreter and special education paraprofessional at Lincoln Elementary School. She worked in the school district for 29 years.
- Laurie Copeland-Meehan, assistant manager of school nutrition. She started in 1995 as a helper in nutritional services and worked her way up to hostess and then assistant manager of school nutrition in 2000. Copeland-Meehan, who served 25 years in the school district, was recognized as an administrator of the year in 2013.
- Steve Houge, maintenance employee at various district buildings for 40 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Milton College.
- Kathleen Hudy, biology teacher at Parker High School for 23 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from UW-Whitewater and a master’s degree from National Louis University.
- Kathleen Kislia, English teacher. She earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire and a master’s degree from National Louis University. Kislia taught in the school district for 21 years.
- Theresa Kislia, first- and second-grade teacher at Jackson, Adams, Harrison and Kennedy elementary schools. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from UW-Stevens Point and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from UW-Whitewater. Kislia retires after a 28-year teaching career.
- Jan Knutson, choral director at Parker High School and the 2019 teacher of the year. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Luther College and a Master’s of Music in vocal performance from Florida State University. Knutson spent 18 years at Parker and was active in the musical theater program.
- Laurie Knutson, administrative assistant to the principal and assistant principal at Franklin Middle School. Knutson worked in various positions at Parker High School and retires after 31 years in the school district.
- Ann Marshall, special education teacher, first grade teacher and innovation specialist at various district schools over a 31-year career. She earned an associate degree in interpreter for the deaf from UW-Milwaukee, an education certification from Edgewood College, a Bachelor of Science in Education from UW-Madison and a Master of Science in Education from UW-Whitewater.
- Nancy Perren, secretary for special education, food services and business services departments for 26 years. She was recognized as staff member of the year in 2016.
- Anne Raymond, teacher at Franklin Middle School. She taught various middle school grades and subjects and served as the science department chairwoman and on various committees. She was named the district's 2004 middle school teacher of the year, was nominated for the Disney Teacher of the Year Award and was twice nominated for the Kohl Fellowship Award. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from UW-La Crosse and a master’s degree in education from UW-Whitewater. Raymond retires after 31 years in the district.
- Cindy Riley, elementary music specialist. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Wheaton College Conservatory of Music and a master’s degree in education professional development from UW-La Crosse. Riley served 28 years in the school district, spending 20 of that at Jackson Elementary School.
- Mary C. Ross, school counselor and instructional manager at Parker High School. She has a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health from UW-Whitewater and a master’s degree in school counseling from UW-Oshkosh. Ross worked in the school district for 22 years.
- Diana Schroeder, library media center aide at Madison Elementary School and Parker High School, and clerical team member and student services secretary/registrar at Parker. Schroeder retires after a 34-year career with the district.
- Kathleen Schweder, custodian at Parker High School. Schweder worked for the school district for 33 years: 10 years as a kindergarten aide and 23 years as a custodian.
- Joe Van Rooy, social studies teacher at Parker High School, Washington Seminar director, and gifted and talented education adviser. He was a U.S. Marine officer and campaign director at United Way before joining the school district. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and a master’s degree from Viterbo University. Van Rooy worked for the district for 20 years.
- Robin Van Rooy, special education teacher at Parker High School and at Youth Services Center/TATE. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Mississippi and a master’s degree in special education at UW-Madison. Van Rooy spent 26 years with the school district.