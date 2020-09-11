JANESVILLE
Van Galder Bus Company, which handles the busing of Janesville School District students, will be compensated for the last few months of the 2019-20 school year, when the pandemic forced students to learn from home.
Students shifted to virtual learning March 16 and no longer rode buses. Still, the Janesville School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved paying Van Galder $112,000 for its services between March and early June.
The board also approved other modifications to its agreement with Van Galder, including:
- Van Galder will receive 70% of its typical daily route pay when school is canceled this year, and less on days that are made up throughout the course of the school year. The previous agreement called for no compensation for the bus company when school is canceled.
- The contract will end June 30, 2021, instead of operating on a rolling five-year term. The change allows the district to "firmly negotiate with Van Galder and/or request proposals for student transportation services," according to school board documents.