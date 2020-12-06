JANESVILLE
Janesville School Board member Greg Ardrey said he will seek reelection this spring.
The current board treasurer was appointed to the board in July 2008. He was elected in 2009 and reelected in 2012, 2015 and 2018.
“I want to focus on really the students and staff who I would say don't have the full representation,” he said recently. “Those that are maybe more socially or economically on the lower end in the district.”
If reelected, Ardrey said he also wants to extend his support beyond teachers to include support staff, such as paraprofessionals, food service workers and secretaries.
Last week, two other board members said they would not seek new terms: board President Steve Huth and member Dale Thompson.