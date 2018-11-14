JANESVILLE
Janesville School District parents and school staff can now reliably plan their spring breaks.
On Tuesday, the Janesville School Board approved the calendar for the 2019-20 school year.
The most significant change was the decision to move spring break to the third weekend in March every year, Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner said.
Usually, spring break is scheduled around Easter. But the date of Easter moves every year. In the past 50 years, Easter Sunday has occurred as early as March 23 and as late as April 24.
“By the third week in March, everyone is starting to need a break,” Garner said.
Garner looked at spring break schedules for other districts and found a mix of approaches, with some using Easter to schedule spring break and others using fixed weeks.
The Friday before Easter Sunday, or Good Friday, also will be a day off for students and staff.
The state requires at least 1,050 hours of direct instruction for elementary grades and for full-time kindergartens. For grades seven to 12, the state requires at least 1,137 hours.
In Janesville, the 2019-20 calendar will provide 1,090 hours of direct instruction for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, 1,170 hours for middle school students and 1,164 hours for high school students.
In considering the schedules for the 2019-20 school year, the calendar committee considered previous survey data from parents and staff and informal feedback.
The committee consists of members from various employee groups, including teachers, administrators and staff. School board members Jim Millard and Michelle Haworth also participated.
