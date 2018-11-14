JANESVILLE

Janesville School District parents and school staff can now reliably plan their spring breaks.

On Tuesday, the Janesville School Board approved the calendar for the 2019-20 school year.

The most significant change was the decision to move spring break to the third weekend in March every year, Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner said.

Usually, spring break is scheduled around Easter. But the date of Easter moves every year. In the past 50 years, Easter Sunday has occurred as early as March 23 and as late as April 24.

“By the third week in March, everyone is starting to need a break,” Garner said.

Garner looked at spring break schedules for other districts and found a mix of approaches, with some using Easter to schedule spring break and others using fixed weeks.

The Friday before Easter Sunday, or Good Friday, also will be a day off for students and staff.

The state requires at least 1,050 hours of direct instruction for elementary grades and for full-time kindergartens. For grades seven to 12, the state requires at least 1,137 hours.

In Janesville, the 2019-20 calendar will provide 1,090 hours of direct instruction for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, 1,170 hours for middle school students and 1,164 hours for high school students.

In considering the schedules for the 2019-20 school year, the calendar committee considered previous survey data from parents and staff and informal feedback.

The committee consists of members from various employee groups, including teachers, administrators and staff. School board members Jim Millard and Michelle Haworth also participated.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse