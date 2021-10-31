JANESVILLE
The Janesville School Board is seeking proposals from consulting firms to help select the next district superintendent.
The current superintendent, Steve Pophal, will retire June 30, 2022, more than five years after he was in January 2017. The school board at the time were so impressed with Pophal during the hiring process that the board cut it short, hiring Pophal more than two weeks ahead of schedule after calling off a second round of interviews with other candidates.
The board hopes to select a successor by April 15, 2022.
“This is a collaborative process,” school board President Cathy Myers said in an email. “We will work with our consultant to develop a profile of the qualities we are looking for in a candidate. The consultant will likely also reach out to our stakeholders for its input. By selecting a candidate in April, we will have plenty of time to onboard them by the time Superintendent Pophal retires, June 30th.”
The board has asked firms that submit a proposal to include a two- to three-page summary of their preferred superintendent search processes. In its request for proposals, the board said summaries should include how the firm determines candidate qualifications, strategies for developing a list of qualified candidates, how the firm would choose from that list, any post-appointment services and any fees.
The board requests that proposals be submitted on or before Nov. 23 and expects to interview potential consultant firms starting Dec. 14.
Patrick Gasper, the district's public information officer, said the last time the district went through a superintendent search, they hired a consulting firm to help develop desired characteristics in the next superintendent.
Before becoming the Janesville School District superintendent, Pophal was director of secondary education at the D.C. Everest Area School District, where he worked since 2002. Pophal was given the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators Distinguished Service Award in 2008.
Pophal received his bachelor’s degree in broad field social studies with a minor in sociology from UW-Madison in 1983. He received his master’s in educational leadership from Marion College in 1991 and completed his superintendent license requirements in 2014 at Edgewood College.
Firms that want to submit proposals can send them to Assistant Board Clerk Denise Jensen at the district's Educational Services Center, 527 S. Franklin St., Janesville, WI 53548; email djensen@janesville.k12.wi.us; or call 608-743-5055.