The Janesville school board has chosen Mark Holzman to become the next School District of Janesville superintendent.
The board unanimously approved a motion to move forward with contract negotiations with Holzman at a special board meeting April 4, according to a Janesville School District news release. The board expects to vote on a final contract at the April 12 school board meeting, according to the release.
Holzman has been the Manitowoc School District superintendent since 2015. Manitowoc’s district is about 5,000 students, half the size of Janesville’s.
Holzman, Ryan Krohn and Cassandra Schug were the three finalists for superintendent. Each was scheduled to spend a day in the district last week, but Schug withdrew her name from consideration before her scheduled March 30 visit.
Krohn and Holzman each met with district staff and toured the district before participating in separate meet-and-greet sessions at the Janesville Country Club with district staff and community leaders. Krohn’s was March 28 and Holzman’s was March 30.
Holzman spent six years in Sheboygan before his career in Manitowoc. In Sheboygan, he was first as coordinator of secondary instruction and assistant superintendent of students and instruction in the last four years.
Krohn has been the superintendent at the Stone Bank School District since 2019. Schug has been Watertown superintendent since 2011.
Superintendent Steve Pophal announced his intent to retire in October 2021. Pophal will retire this June, and has said he hopes to spend more time with family. Pophal has been superintendent since July 2017.
