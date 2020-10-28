JANESVILLE
The Janesville School District’s total spending will increase by 5% this year, but actual new spending by the district will rise by less than 1%.
The 2020-21 budget, which the school board unanimously approved Tuesday, grew by about $8 million.
A large part of the increase can be attributed to COVID-19 and to technology improvements across the district, Chief Financial Officer Dan McCrea told board members at Tuesday’s meeting.
The budget will increase from about $152 million in 2019-20 to just more than $160.5 million in 2020-21, but the district will pay for only part of that increase.
Funds from ESSR and GEER grants—money designed to help schools through the pandemic—account for $3.4 million of the increase, and the leasing of technology accounts for about $2.7 million of the increase.
The $3.4 million in COVID-19 grants can be claimed for reimbursement later by the district.
The technology lease is listed both as an expense and a revenue because of state bookkeeping requirements. Despite listing the lease at $2.7 million for bookkeeping reasons, the actual cost to the district will be about $560,000 for the year, McCrea said.
Without the grant funds and technology lease, district spending would have grown by about 0.82%, or just over $1 million, McCrea said.
The tax levy, which the board also approved unanimously, will rise by 4%, from last year’s $40.7 million to about $42.4 million this year.
The tax rate per $1,000 of equalized property value will remain at $8.48.
Last year’s tax rate was the lowest among Rock County school districts, and McCrea expects Janesville’s 2020-21 tax rate to be near the bottom again.
The district received an additional $266,000 in state aid this year, which will be used as tax relief to keep the tax rate flat for those living in the district, McCrea said.
The numbers approved Tuesday are consistent with the preliminary budget McCrea presented to the board Oct. 13.
“Minor tweaks” were made to the preliminary budget, but the basic numbers (total budget and tax levy) were not affected by those changes, McCrea said.
Board President Steve Huth thanked McCrea and the finance committee for working through the budget, which was approved with little discussion.