JANESVILLE
The Janesville School Board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today has been moved to the same time on Thursday, according to district spokesman Patrick Gasper.
After a thunderstorm and heavy rain rolled through Janesville Thursday evening, the educational service center at 527 S. Franklin St., where the school board meetings are held, lost power.
Officials were unable to restore power and establish a live stream for the meeting, which caused the postponement.
The closed session portion of the meeting was conducted Tuesday with the help of flashlights.
Multiple items were on the public portion of the agenda, including whether winter sports will be played and a financial item to address a November budgetary shortfall.
The same agenda will be presented Thursday.