JANESVILLE
The Janesville School Board on Tuesday agreed to hire a director of secondary education. He is Chris Medenwaldt, the current principal at Monroe High School.
Medenwaldt will begin the new job July 1, according to a district news release.
The move creates a new director position, increasing the number of directors from three to four.
The district used to have an assistant director of secondary education, but this move upgrades that position, Superintendent Steven Pophal said as he asked the board for approval.
The former assistant director, Brian Babbitts, resigned in December.
Medenwaldt will be paid an annual salary of $132,000.
Medenwaldt stood out among 30 applicants, Pophal said, because of his experience and knowledge of curriculum and instruction.
“He brings a successful record of distinguished service in various administrative leadership roles in middle and high schools in southern Wisconsin, and we are confident he will be able to hit the ground running here in Janesville,” Pophal said in the news release.
Medenwaldt has been Monroe High principal since 2013. Previous jobs included school counseling and assistant principal in the Elkhorn School District and school counselor in Brodhead.
He has coached football, basketball and track, according to the Monroe School District Facebook page.
Medenwaldt completed certification for his superintendent’s license through Saint Mary’s University-Minnesota in 2019, the district said.
In other business Tuesday, the school board:
- Extended the district mask mandate, which was to expire June 4, through July 31. Members noted they can change that date if circumstances change.
- Reduced the number of school board meetings for the coming year. Seven months will have one board meeting instead of two, unless the board decides otherwise. Committee meetings continue as before.
- Canceled its May 25 meeting for lack of pressing business.