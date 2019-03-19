Committee decides to create compensation plan

JANESVILLE

It’s a privilege to do public service, but it’s arguable that only the privileged can serve.

Monday, the Janesville School Board’s Policy, Personnel and Curriculum Committee decided to develop a compensation plan for board members.

About 95 percent of Wisconsin’s school districts pay school board members an annual salary, a meeting stipend or both. Janesville School Board members are not paid.

In December, board members Karl Dommershausen and Dale Thompson asked the committee to consider paying board members. They argued that more people—and different types of people—might run for board seats if they were compensated.

Dommershausen said when he has to take off work for a meeting, that’s money out of his pocket.

School board Vice President Cathy Myers and Clerk Steve Huth researched the issue for Monday’s meeting.

Myers spoke to school board presidents around the state about the impact of pay.

“Many of them had the attitude that the work on a board is valuable, and to show we value that work, we offer compensation,” Myers said. “For those who didn’t offer compensation, the reason was usually, ‘We just never have.’”

Myers and Huth found that compensation would:

Help offset the costs of child care, transportation, use of vacation time and lost wages.

Encourage less wealthy and working residents to run for school board.

Add value to the time commitment required of board members.

The arguments against paying board members include:

Volunteering is seen as a component of public service.

The community overall does not support it.

It’s another expense for the school district.

Compensating board members “has not appeared to impact the number of people running for office.”

Board member Michelle Haworth said she would not support paying board members if the district had textbooks that were out of date and a wish list of items for students that never got filled.

Board members Kevin Murray, a Janesville Fire Department retiree, and Jim Millard, who retired from the school district, agreed they would not support compensation.

“The value I get from this is the value of the service to the community,” Murray said. “I’d rather see other boards not compensating their members.”

Myers pointed out that not everyone retires with a pension.

“I think what you are speaking to is the privilege that some people have” that makes doing public service easier, Myers said. “There are people who need money for baby sitters. I think they have ideas. They have something to share, too.”

To move forward with a plan, the full board must decide what kind of pay board members would receive. About 64 percent of boards provide an annual salary. Another 13 percent offer per-meeting stipends. About 19 percent provide both stipends and an annual salary.

Board members also could refuse compensation without suffering a tax impact. In the past, that hasn’t been the case.

Committee members agreed on one thing: Any pay plan should be delayed so current members would not benefit until at least the next election cycle.

Compensation in the area ranges from $440 per year in the Albany School District to $18,667 per year in Madison.

Thompson suggested $2,500 per member per year and $3,000 for the board president. Both numbers are below the state average and the state median.

The full board would have to approve the plan for it to take effect.