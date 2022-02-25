JANESVILLE
The five candidates for the Janesville School Board talked about the district’s DPI score, student achievement, learning gaps, mask protocol changes, and why they hope to be elected for the board at a forum held virtually via JATV Thursday night, Feb. 24.
This year’s candidates are incumbents Michelle Haworth, Jim Millard and Cathy Myers and newcomers Audrey Smith and Amie Hughes. The election, for three open seats, will be held April 5.
The event was hosted by Janesville business coalition Westgate Corridor and the nonpartisan government watchdog group Rock County First. Former WCLO general manager Mike O’Brien moderated the discussion.
O’Brien started the discussion by asking all the candidates why they are running for the school board.
Haworth, the current board commissioner clerk who was elected in April 2015, said she is running because she wants to be an engaged parent and continue to learn more about the schools behind the scenes. Haworth said she is passionate about the education of her children and other children in the Janesville School District.
Hughes said she wants to ensure academic excellence, increase parental input, make sure parents are heard and help bring the district’s DPI scores up if elected. The Janesville School District met “few expectations” in the state’s report card based on the Forward and ACT exams during the 2020-21 school year.
Millard, the board vice president who was elected in April 2016, said he also hopes to help improve the state report cards. Millard previously worked in the district as a custodian and delivery person for 27 years. He hopes to continue to be on the board and help make decisions as a group.
Myers, the board president, said she thinks her nine years on the board and her experience as a teacher make her well equipped for the job. She added that she’s dedicated her life to public education and understands the complexities of it.
Smith said her career as a nurse has helped her be an understanding person who uses best practices she hopes to bring to the board. Smith has twins in the district and wants to be an advocate for students with special needs, as her son is a special needs student.
Board’s challenges
Asked what the most important challenges are, all five agreed on making sure to get the state report card scores up.
Hughes said another is making sure the district has qualified teachers and is talking to parents and listening to the administration.
Myers said she’d like to work on student achievement and is proud of the variety of choices the district has for students who learn differently.
Haworth said the board should focus on closing pandemic-related learning gaps and also ensure funding goes toward social and emotional treatment for students who need it.
ESSER funding
O’Brien also asked how the board should use the ESSER funding and what the funding should it be used for.
Smith said it should be used to relieve emotional stress and loss of learning during the pandemic. She added that the topic is important to her because of her son’s emotional needs.
Millard said the funding should be put toward children with disabilities and LGBTQ+ students and used to help lower the teacher-to-pupil ratio and help make sure air quality in schools are better.
Praise for the board
O’Brien asked the candidates to cite a decision made by the board that “made you stand up and applaud and say a job well done?”
Millard said the decision this past Tuesday to go to mask optional after seeing COVID-19 cases go down made him proud and breathe a sigh of relief.
Haworth said she has been pushing to go mask optional since the beginning but was most proud when the district was able to go back to school in person in 2021 and was happy the board made that happen.
Hughes said she appreciated it when the schools went back in person, while some area schools did not last year.
Closing thoughts
At the end of the forum, O’Brien asked all candidates for their closing remarks.
“I’ve been on the board nine years and it’s been an honor to serve,” Myers said. “I think being in public education, I went into it because I wanted to do meaningful work. Being on the school board is part of going over and above being a classroom teacher.”
Myers also added she wants to focus on the Janesville Promises and take the district to the next level to help the district usher in this new chapter with a new superintendent.
Millard joked that he’d use other candidates’ answers later. He then said he would continue to do exactly what the board has done, try to make the district the best one in Wisconsin.
Haworth said student success is the focus of every decision she makes and has a message for voters.
“I would ask that you be intentional when you go into the ballot and make sure that you’re choosing the person and the person that has the best intentions in mind,” Haworth said.
Hughes said she would ensure academic excellence and best prepare the students for life after the district. She wants to increase parents’ involvement in the student’s education and their learning environment.
“Our students are the future of our community and our country,” she said. “And they deserve better than 404 out of 421 districts on the scorecard.”