Mark Holzman will become the Janesville School District’s top educator after the school board’s unanimous approval of his contract Tuesday night.
Holzman will take the reins on leading the district starting July 1 after current Superintendent Steve Pophal’s retirement in June. The board voted during a special board meeting April 4 to enter contract negotiations with Holzman, who was one of three finalists the board considered for the post.
Holzman will receive a two-year contract, as is typical for administrators in the district, and will be automatically extended through June 2025 should neither Holzman or the district indicate otherwise by June 2023.
Holzman told The Gazette last week that he and the board had agreed to a contract – at which time his salary had not been disclosed – ahead of the Tuesday vote. He added he was excited for the opportunity to lead the Janesville School District.
“I’m more than ecstatic about the opportunity and grateful for the confidence that the board and the staff and community has put in me to name me as their next candidate.”
Holzman’s contracted annual salary is $197,650, higher than what he was earning at the Manitowoc Public School District, where he was earning $177,405 each year as superintendent. Holzman had been with Manitowoc since 2015 as its superintendent, where he oversaw the education of 5,000 students, about half as many as Janesville.
Prior to Manitowoc, Holzman spent six years in Sheboygan as the coordinator of secondary instruction and the assistant superintendent of students and instruction.
Board treasurer Greg Ardrey, who helped lead the superintendent search process with consulting firm Hazard, Young and Attea, said he appreciated and learned from the feedback he received from the community during the superintendent hiring process, saying the district has work to do to rectify mistakes made over the years and that it’s not something they will shy away from.
Ardrey commended Holzman’s leadership qualities, saying his tenure in Manitowoc will help him become the leader that Janesville needs in its next top administrator.
“Mark brings experience to the position,” Ardrey said. “Through our time with Mark and multiple references, Mark is known as a supportive and relational leader, putting people first by empowering them to grow in their positions. … He’s a visionary leader who gets the big picture and sincerely cares and does what’s best for students.”
