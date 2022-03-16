The Janesville School District’s board of education is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the finalists for its next superintendent.
The current superintendent, Steve Pophal, will retire June 30. Pophal announced his retirement in October 2021, citing the desire to spend more time with his family.
In December, the district chose Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to conduct a search, and it began holding public input sessions and posted an online survey in February.
More than 1,000 people took the survey and attended focus groups, with some of the top desired qualities in the next superintendent being an ability to be transparent and visible, to foster a positive climate of mutual trust and to set high expectations.
School board members were scheduled to interview candidates last Thursday and Monday in closed session, and on Tuesday, the board posted a special meeting agenda with two main items – a lease agreement for smart boards and a discussion of the finalists, both scheduled for 10 minutes.
Board member Greg Ardrey told The Gazette the board plans to name the finalists at the meeting and then distribute a news release afterward.
