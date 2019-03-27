JANESVILLE

Declining enrollment means the Janesville School District will have slightly fewer teachers next year.

The school board Tuesday approved a staffing plan that matches its own policies but with adjustments for enrollment.

The graduating Class of 2019 will be one of the largest the district has seen in many years, Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner said.

But enrollment has been declining slowly over time. January enrollment was 9,969—the first time in at least 15 years that Janesville’s enrollment has dropped below 10,000 students. The drop matches enrollment trends statewide.

To make staff adjustments, the district usually depends on resignations and retirements instead of nonrenewal of teacher contracts, Garner told the board. He explained the staffing changes:

Enrollment numbers will mean the loss of three full-time elementary school teachers and 0.4 teachers in special areas such as art, music or gym.

The district expects 72 fewer elementary students next year. Board policy sets the teacher-student ratio in kindergarten through third grade at one teacher for every 25 students. In grades four and five, the maximum is one teacher for every 30 students.

New courses and higher enrollment numbers at the middle school level mean an extra 4.30 full-time equivalent teacher positions at that level.

Of those positions, 3.30 teachers will be assigned to new courses such as music and health. One is a full-time teacher position. The district expects 33 additional students next year. The maximum teacher-student ratio in middle school is one teacher for every 30 students.

Enrollment numbers will prompt a drop of 6.08 teachers at the high school level. The high schools have 172 fewer students than last year. The maximum teacher-student ratio at the high school level is one teacher for every 32 students.

The lowest number of students a high school class can have is 20, but exceptions are made for many advanced classes, such as Introduction to Statistics, AP Physics II and Applied Microbiology.

Also Tuesday, the board approved spending an estimated $650,000 in unspent funds from the 2018-19 school year.

The money comes from various places, including unfilled positions, replacing employees who resigned with lower-salaried employees or not at all, and a workers compensation dividend.

The money will be spent on a list of priority items that did not make it into the 2018-19 budget, including new or upgraded instruments for band and music classes, new or upgraded appliances for family and consumer education classes, and additional security cameras at the high schools.