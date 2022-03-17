The Janesville School District superintendent search is down to three candidates, and all are current superintendents in Wisconsin.
They are Mark Holzman of the Manitowoc Public School District, Ryan Krohn of the Stone Bank School District near Oconomowoc and Cassandra Schug of the Watertown Unified School District. The three will each have daylong interviews and tours of the district in the last week of March, and the board hopes to decide on a final candidate March 31 and announce it publicly April 12, board treasurer Greg Ardrey told The Gazette.
Whether there is a public component of that interview process and what it might be remains to be determined, Ardrey said.
The three finalists came from a pool of seven candidates the board interviewed in closed meetings March 10 and 14. Krohn interviewed on the 10th, and Holzman and Schug were among those interviewing on the 14th.
The board chose the three as finalists that night and scheduled a special meeting to announce the decision the next day. It approved the list during that special meeting Thursday.
A total of 19 candidates applied for the position,and consulting firm Hazzard, Young, Attea and Associates used a candidate profile derived from public and board input to screen the first set of candidates, according to a release the district published Thursday. HYA then presented nine to the board, which narrowed the list to seven to interview, Ardrey said.
The candidates eliminated in the cut from nine to seven were from Wisconsin districts, Ardrey said, adding the initial crop included candidates from as far away as Rhode Island, Texas, Georgia and Colorado.
HYA did not rank or prioritize the nine candidates it submitted despite the board’s requests to do so because the consulting firm felt all were suitable, Ardrey told The Gazette. The board eliminated two to keep the number of interviews manageable, he said, explaining both were in director-level positions, whereas all but one of the seven finalists were superintendents, and the other was an assistant superintendent.
“We said we already have a great crop here, but if we weren’t successful, we could vet more,” Ardrey said.
Narrowing the remaining seven to four was more complicated and focused on two main components: proven accomplishments in improving student performance and the systems they have worked with.
Janesville’s most recent annual report card, published in November, showed the district met “few expectations,” falling from a score of 64.2 to 56.8 during the pandemic school year of 2020-21. Scores of 58 or higher meet state Department of Public Instruction expectations.
Ardrey said the candidates’ experience with a system was “a big deal” for the board.
“We want somebody to come in that has a game plan and they’re just using the people that we have to execute a game plan that is already proven,” he said.
Among the candidates not chosen, one would have been making too big of a step from a small district while another was from too large of a metropolitan area.
The district plans to interview Holzman on March 28, Schug on March 30 and Krohn on March 31. Each daylong visit will include tours of the community and district facilities, meetings with district staff and community leaders, and a final interview with the board, though the exact schedule of each day is still being determined.
“Our intent would be to make a decision on the evening of the 31st,” Ardrey said.
About Krohn
Krohn has been the superintendent at Stone Bank, a district of about 300 students in the Oconomowoc area, since 2019.
Ardrey conceded the district is “tiny,” but he said the board drew on his prior experience as the assistant superintendent in Waukesha from 2008-16. Ardrey called Waukesha’s district “very similar to Janesville” and said the examples he used typically corresponded to Janesville.
Krohn also worked with Cooperative Educational Service Agency 1 in Pewaukee. The 12 CESAs, as defined by state law, work with school districts and the DPI to provide programs and services. He has been a principal at the Kettle Moraine School District and an assistant principal and teacher in the Elmbrook School District.
About Schug
Schug has been the Watertown superintendent since 2011 and has been a finalist for three other Wisconsin superintendent searches in the past three years ,including for Oshkosh in May.
Ardrey said Watertown, a district of about 3,000 students, was underperforming before Schug arrived and is now one of the leading districts in key metrics. In particular, he said, she helped boost the graduation rate from 83% to around 97%, though he did not know what factors contributed to that.
“That’s part of what we’ll be vetting out, what did she do,” he said.
Prior to Watertown, Schug was a principal in the West Bend School District, an assistant principal and teacher in West Allis, and a teacher in Illiniois.
About Holzman
Holzman has been superintendent of Manitowoc, which has about 5,000 students – half of Janesville’s size – since 2015. He was a finalist in Wauwatosa last April.
He was “very systems and student and staff focused,” Ardrey said.
One of the notable initiatives that stood out was his push to get students to take higher-level classes, Ardrey said, particularly students who weren’t likely to go to college.
“He pushed a program with UW-Green Bay-Manitowoc to put a program together that would help the students get interested in that and change their life narrative through education,” Ardrey said.
Prior to Manitowoc, Holzman spent six years in Sheboygan, first as coordinator of secondary instruction and the last four years as assistant superintendent of students and instruction. He had also been a principal at Howards Grove School District and in the Fond du Lac district, human resources director in Fond du Lac, and a teacher in Elkhart Lake.
About the search
The current superintendent, Steve Pophal, will retire June 30 after five years in the position. Pophal announced his retirement in October 2021, citing the desire to spend more time with his family.
In December, the district chose Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to conduct a search, and it began holding public input sessions and posted an online survey in February.
More than 1,000 people took the survey and attended focus groups, with some of the top desired qualities in the next superintendent being an ability to be transparent and visible, to foster a positive climate of mutual trust, and to set high expectations.
Ardrey said the survey turnout was crucial to creating a good candidate profile, but he wasn’t sure whether the candidates would face the public before the decision because of the tight timeline. The board hopes to provide opportunities for the final candidate to meet with Pophal before his retirement.
“The public part, that is the one piece that will be lacking,” he said. “We’re going to still see what we can do for that.”