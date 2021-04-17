JANESVILLE
Despite travel limitations brought on by the pandemic, Parker High School’s Washington Seminar program has kept its field research tradition dating back to 1973 and is planning a 50th anniversary trip to the nation’s capital in 2022.
Until last year, Parker AP Government students traveled to Washington, D.C., every year for a week of intense field research. They used their research in class to interview top decision-makers in about their individual research topics.
When 2020 rolled around and travel was canceled, some wondered if COVID-19 would mean the end of Washington Seminar.
Seminar Director Kate Bennett was determined to keep the tradition alive and put together a virtual field research event.
It worked well, so when the travel restrictions continued this year, Bennett planned another virtual research event. The 2021 edition drew a complimentary review from the participants in Washington.
“I have met with the students every year I’ve been in the Senate,” said Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. “The reason I’ve done that is they are well-prepared and ask very good questions. I look forward to next year’s event, hopefully here in Washington.”
Dates for the 50th anniversary edition of Washington Seminar next year have been set.
The students plan to spend the week of March 14, 2022, attending briefings and conducting interviews. They'll have no time for traditional sight-seeing although some events will be held at popular venues, such as the Lincoln Memorial and Willard Hotel.
During this year’s virtual field research event Wednesday, Johnson was joined by Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a long-standing supporter of Washington Seminar who has met with students every year since she was elected to the House of Representatives in 1999.
Also joining in were Republican Rep. Bryan Steil of Janesville and Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of the town of Vermont.
Other participants included lobbyist Bill Viney from the BGR firm in Washington; Steven Olikara, founder of Millennial Action Project, and Amy Goldstein, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for the Washington Post.
Bennett, the seminar director, said the students were disappointed that they weren't able to travel to Washington, but the virtual event provided quite a learning experience.
“As part of the 49th annual Parker Washington Seminar, students conducted a total of 38 interviews with our D.C. contacts in less than seven hours,” Bennett said. “Although masks and social distancing were part of the day, students were actively engaged and excited to participate in conversations with legislators, lobbyists, journalists and special interest groups.
“It was a great opportunity for students to demonstrate their content knowledge and apply it to real-world opportunities."