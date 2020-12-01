JANESVILLE
Scores of excited children bustled out the doors of Van Buren Elementary School just after 3 p.m. Monday.
Some were laughing with friends as they playfully pushed each other and told bad jokes. Others sought out teachers to sneak in one last goodbye at the end of another day of in-person learning.
Masks were worn by some, and others had them hanging by a single ear. One student stuffed a face covering into a pocket before chasing a classmate toward the playground.
After the Janesville School Board voted Nov. 18 to pause face-to-face instruction in the district’s high schools and middle schools until mid-January, the district’s elementary schools are the only schools currently offering in-person education.
Parents interviewed by The Gazette had mixed feelings about the board’s decision to keep elementary schools open.
“Believe it or not, I was excited because my daughter really does love school,” said Anna Coffey as she waited to pick up her daughter Cesillia, a kindergartner at Van Buren Elementary School.
Cesillia was upset when 4K closed last spring, Coffey said, adding that her daughter has benefited greatly by schools being open again.
“She didn’t like doing (school) online last spring,” Coffey said. “It wasn’t really working for her because she’s more of a kid who likes learning face-to-face with a teacher. She has a whole different attitude when it comes to being in school versus learning out of school.”
Most parents agree the district’s youngest learners are best suited to receive their education in person, but some say possible exposure to COVID-19 is not worth the risk.
The topic was of great debate at the district’s special board meeting.
One of those parents is Elizabeth Branney-Gant, who called the district’s decision to ignore the Rock County Health Public Department recommendation to close schools for two weeks after the holidays “reckless.”
“Them not doing that felt reckless, not only for the students, but also for the teachers and for the community at large,” Branney-Gant said.
Her two kids, Owen and Audrey, both attend Harrison Elementary School, and she hoped there would be some balance in a decision.
Branney-Gant would prefer the choice of students staying home and video conferencing into their normal classes as she had seen in other states instead of having students pick between ARISE, the district’s virtual school, and being in person each day.
Branney-Gant said she feels the district has handled the pandemic “extremely” well before now, but she disagrees wholeheartedly with the elementary decision.
Elizabeth Brown is on the other side of the argument.
Brown’s son Brodey is in third grade at Roosevelt Elementary, and Brown said in an email that she feels her son is better off learning at school.
“I am all for kids going to school if they are in elementary school,” Brown wrote.
“My son Brodey says it’s because he learns more versus staying at home. He gets distracted at home, and a lot of parents don’t have childcare/money for their kids. We need to keep the normalization with kids going to school, especially in elementary students,” Brown wrote.
Barbara Gerber believes her two children Kayden, a third-grader, and Ellery, a kindergartener, are safer at home. She plans to use all of her vacation and paid time-off at work to stay home with her kids instead of sending them to school each day.
Teachers will send some lessons, instructional help and tools, but for the most part learning will be led by Gerber, who said she wishes the elementary schools would have converted to virtual learning.
Gerber said the district promised parents when the school year started they would pivot if needed, and she feels this is that breaking point. It’s part of the reason she elected to send her children to in-person education despite the fact Gerber belongs to the highest risk population because of health conditions.
“I believed the school district when they said that they would monitor the situation and make the decision to pivot to home if and when the situation warranted it. Well, the situation warrants it,” Gerber said.
“We’re at a crisis level in this county and in the state, and I feel like they’re completely disregarding that by sending our littlest kids into school every day.”