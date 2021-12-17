Following reports of threats to school safety nationwide on the social media platform TikTok, both Milton and Janesville school districts have notified families of the post and how they have been responding to the incident.
The post refers to a threat to school safety "for every school in the USA, even elementary, Friday, December 17."
On Thursday, the Janesville School District said in a statement to parents:
“The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their areas as well. While the Janesville Police Department does not believe these threats to be credible, we are working closely with them and will continue to monitor the situation.”
The Milton School District also said in a statement Thursday to parents:
“This post appears to be part of a national trend. It is non-specific to any school or location. There is no indication that it was shared by any of our students.”
The Janesville School District shared another message today with families that said, “The post has been vetted, and we can confirm it is connected to a threat in another state, and has no connection to Janesville. Currently, JPD indicates this is a generic post that is being shared.”
Janesville School District added it is only a coincidence that its post includes the initials “CHS.”
Both Milton and Janesville school districts reminded students and staff to say something if they see something suspicious on social media, at school or elsewhere.
In nearby Walworth County, Badger High School in Lake Geneva dismissed students at 10 a.m. today to "error the side of the safety of our students," according to a statement from District Administrator Dr. James Gottinger.
The school said in the statement that they feel the treat is not credible. All after school activities are canceled this evening at Badger High School. All other Lake Geneva school will remain open today including Lake Geneva Middle School, Star Center, Eastview and Central-Denison.
