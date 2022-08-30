JANESVILLE
The city hopes the gargoyles in Wilson Elementary School’s staircases, Adams Elementary School’s “Enter to Learn” stonework, the ornate door carvings inside Roosevelt Elementary and the Colonial Revival design of Washington Elementary School are enough to land the city’s four oldest operating school buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.
The first step in doing so is submitting grant applications to the Wisconsin Historical Society by December to hire consultants to investigate the schools’ history and compile a case for adding them to the 2,450 other nationally recognized places in Wisconsin.
The four schools in question all were built in the 1930s. Each was built with aspects of the Arts and Crafts movement in mind, which emphasized hand craftsmanship over the Industrial Revolution. Adams’ initial construction and additions at Roosevelt were funded by Public Works Administration money and labor after The Great Depression.
School district spokesperson Patrick Gasper said district administrators approve of the city’s plan but that otherwise, the district has limited involvement in the application process.
Janesville is one of 76 municipalities in the state allowed to apply for grant funding from the historical society. It last successfully added the Whiton-Parker House—home to the state’s first chief justice, Edward V. Whiton—to the national register in December 2015.
Jason Tish, a certified local government and preservation educator for the Wisconsin Historical Society, said having places deemed historic adds to a municipality’s identity.
“Historic places – places that carry the history and the heritage of that community – are important for identity more so than building a new Walmart or McDonald's,” Tish said. “They (Walmart and McDonald’s) look like any other place. Places that are historic tend to be unique to that place.”
A competitive process
The process for adding buildings to the National Register of Historic Places can be arduous and competitive.
First, eligible cities have to apply for grant funding from the Wisconsin Historical Society to pay a consultant to prepare the application. The Historical Society only gives about $120,000 for this purpose per year, Tish said.
Should the city receive a grant, the application process would cost between $6,000 and $8,000 per building. A consultant would then start digging into the history of the building, city senior planner Brian Schweigel said.
“It's much more extensive than simply writing a letter to the state to say, ‘Well, my home was built in 1901, it's 121 years old now and it's worthy of listing in the National Register as a result,’” Schweigel said. “You have to provide some fairly significant justification in order for it to be listed in that manner.”
Consultants research two main aspects of a building’s history: What its significance to the area is and whether its architecture relates to the time period it was built. They would likely dig into historical records from newspapers and other sources that detail the city’s public education system and analyze the buildings themselves, Tish said.
What Adams, Roosevelt, Washington and Wilson elementary schools have going for them include their age, the Colonial Revival architectural elements that are part of the buildings and the generations of students who have attended, Schweigel said.
“Certainly, there's architectural elements to these buildings that I think you wouldn't see in a newer school that's being built today,” Schweigel said. “It would be a combination of all those reasons, and maybe consultants would identify some other things that I'm not even aware of in terms of providing that justification.”
An honor in name only
If granted, the federal distinction would have few practical effects on the district.
Because the buildings are publicly owned, the district wouldn’t receive any state or federal incentives for maintaining the facilities the way a private owner would. Should the district decide to sell off a building to a private owner in the future, such incentives would kick in for the private buyer.
The federal distinction also wouldn’t prohibit the district from making upgrades to the buildings. It also would not prevent the district from demolishing a building, but a state law would require the school board to consult with the Wisconsin Historical Society before doing so, Tish said. He said the main purpose of the law is to delay a sale or a demolition so historians have time to document it.
Restrictions for how a property owner may repair or renovate historic buildings in the future only come at the local level, Schweigel said. He said the city has no plans to limit work that could be done on the schools should they eventually be added to the register.
Of Janesville’s 13 historic districts, only the Courthouse Hill Historic District has restrictions requiring property owners to ask permission before doing work on the exterior. The restrictions are partly driven by the significance of the homes in the 30-block district, which in the years after Janesville’s founding in the mid-19th century were owned by people influential in the birth and growth of the city, including early mayors, state legislators and businessmen. A handful of other downtown buildings also have restrictions, Schweigel said.