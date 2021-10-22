The state has released the results of the 2020-21 Wisconsin Student Assessment System, including those for the Janesville School District.
The Forward Exam results showed Janesville students in grades three to five at or above the state average in English language arts, math, science and social studies. Students in grades six to eight were slightly above the state average in science and social studies but slightly below the state average in English and math.
The ACT results for 11th-grade students were slightly below the average in English, math, science, social studies and writing. The data shows the students who took the ACT in spring 2021.
“We know the challenge of our high school students attending school virtually or every other day throughout the 2020-21 school year impacted student achievement on the ACT,” said Chris Medenwaldt, director of secondary education for the the Janesville School District.
WSAS is required testing used for state and federal accountability purposes. The data for WSAS comes from the Wisconsin Forward Exam and the ACT exam.
“The WSAS results are a statewide test, but as a district, it is important to use the data in conjunction with other school and district data,” said Allison DeGraaf, director of learning and innovation for the Janesville School District, according to the release. “The WSAS is only one of many data points we consider in the school improvement planning process.”
The Forward Exam is given to students in grades three to eight and 10; the ACT Exam for students in grade 11.
In the Janesville School District, there was a 94% test participation rate compared to the state’s overall 88% test participation rate during the pandemic.
