JANESVILLE
The school district is progressing toward its district promises despite the challenges of the last 12 months, Superintendent Steve Pophal told the school board at its Tuesday meeting.
One area of concern is literacy, but talks to consider a change to the district’s language arts curriculum are in the works to address the issue, Pophal said.
District promises include:
- Every student is known by name, strength and at least one need.
- Teachers will increase instruction from direct to engaged/empowered learning.
- 90% of third-graders will read at or above grade level.
- 90% of high school freshmen will pass Algebra I.
- 90% of graduates will pass an AP, transcripted, industry or dual-enrollment-credit class.
- 90% of graduates will complete career-ready indicators.
- A graduation rate increase of 1% each year with a 92% rate in 2022.
- All graduates will have an academic/career plan with a post-high school plan.
One major positive for the district was the graduation rate for the 2019-20 school year, information that came from the state Department of Public Instruction on Tuesday.
The data shows a 90% graduation rate for the district last year, nearly a 1% growth from 2018-19 and on pace with the district goal of reaching 92% by 2022.
Pophal said it was a big accomplishment for a group of seniors and staff who dealt with a lot of change and stress last year.
“While there were lots of wins and losses and lots of heartaches and successes in that whole spring time period, one really important measure of success, the graduation rate—how did we do to get those seniors to the finish line even though it turned into a crazy winding road to get there—I think I’m pretty proud of the fact that that number frankly didn’t go down, it went up. And I was worried, frankly, that it was going to go down, if I’m being honest.”
Some of the promises, such as those based on reading levels, test scores and passing Algebra I, have not been calculated because standardized test results won’t be available until later this year after the tests weren’t administered last year because of the pandemic.
About 58% of district third-graders were reading at or above grade level in 2018-19, and the pandemic made last school year’s numbers unknown. The goal for this school year is 59%, a far cry from the goal of 90%.
Pophal said it is a lofty goal considering the state’s top district, the Elmbrook School District, is near 70%.
The district is in the early stages of examining its language arts curriculum and is considering a change, similar to the change the board approved for its math curriculum last month.
“To be perfectly honest, the state of our current elementary reading instructional resources is kind of like math was. There’s a lot of different stuff, (but) a lot of it’s not very well aligned to today’s standards and rigor,” he said.
He also pointed to the district’s early literacy initiative, now one year in.
“We’re following that same pathway forward that we did with math to really put a comprehensive reading program in place with robust training for the staff to use it with administrative support to make sure it’s being used,” Pophal said.