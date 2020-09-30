JANESVILLE
A new grant could inject momentum into efforts to boost literacy in the Janesville School District.
The Janesville School Board last week unanimously approved applying for the early literacy grant, which would give the school district $300,000 to try to lift stagnant literacy numbers among third-graders.
The three-year grant is through the Janesville Foundation, a funding nonprofit that shares donated money for community projects.
At the Sept. 22 school board meeting, Superintendent Steve Pophal gave a presentation on the district’s promises, which showed the district is far behind on its goal of having 90% of third-graders reading at the appropriate level by 2022.
“Basically, the result is fairly flat here, and we’re not going up or going down,” Pophal told the board. “We’re not making progress toward that target that is so important.
“We know what the research says when a kid can read proficiently by the end of third grade and the implications that has for them. ... It just is very predictive, better or worse, of a lot of things that come down the pipeline,” Pophal said.
By the end of this school year, the district hopes to increase the percentage of third-graders able to read at or above their grade level to 59%. Around 58% of students met that criteria in 2018-19, and the 2019-20 data is incomplete because of school closures.
“With our promise of 90% of our students reading at grade level, we know we have a lot of work to do. We feel that this work will help continue to move that promise forward,” said Allison DeGraaf, director of learning and innovation for the district, in a presentation on the grant.
The grant could help pay for several initiatives.
- The Imagination Library gives about 1,400 kids a book each month from birth until kindergarten. Another 120 children are on a waiting list. With the help of the grant, that list would be empty.
- The district could hire an early literacy coordinator, who would implement and evaluate early literacy initiatives in the community and would work with the district and community partners to improve early literacy numbers.
- The grant could support “Basic Insights,” an initiative through Harvard University that gives families two text messages a week that suggest developmental skills their children could work on and offer activities to further those skills.
- The district could screen the documentary “No Small Matter,” which highlights concerns and ways to prevent problems in early childhood education.
- The grant could help pay for reading incentives. One is the sibling book bag, which gives students in second and third grades who have younger siblings a bag of books and rewards them for reading with their younger siblings.
“What the research has found is the sibling spillover effect,” DeGraaf said. “Not only is the younger child learning language and vocabulary development, but the sibling that’s in school, they’ve actually found ... are actually making more gains in their fluency skills than students who are not taking home the book bag.”
Overall, district officials hope the grant will continue to help them increase early literacy levels. Officials have estimated spending about $135,000 in year one of the grant and another $123,000 in year two.
“We want to reach out to the community. We want to try this ... because we know that the early literacy work is critical in our community, whether it’s helping with the economic opportunities, closing achievement gaps or student success, and so we want to look at all of the community resources,” DeGraaf said.
School board member Dale Thompson said he hopes that grant money is used to emphasize outreach to minority families.
Board President Steve Huth said he was impressed after hearing how the grant would be used.
“We’re very fortunate that we were approached by community members who would like this to move forward,” Huth said. “We all know the impact this has on the workforce and long term impact for employability, so it’s an excellent, excellent grant application.”