JANESVILLE
A Janesville middle schooler has been expelled for what an official would describe only as “inappropriate use of technology” on school grounds during the school day.
Kim Peerenboom, director of pupil services, also would not say whether the student is a boy or girl.
“We’re just really particular about protecting students’ identities,” Peerenboom said.
The expulsion is permanent unless the student complies with a series of measures, including successful mental health counseling and taking prescribed medications.
The student could return starting as early as summer school on a probationary basis. He or she would be required to attend the school that officials choose, submit to searches of devices to detect improper use of “technology/social media,” avoid committing crimes and maintain satisfactory attendance and behavior.
The student is the Janesville School District’s first expulsion of the school year. By May 12 last year, the district expelled eight students.