JANESVILLE
A years-long effort to sharpen elementary reading and math skills by reducing class sizes at Jackson and Wilson elementary schools will continue, Jackson's principal says.
The Janesville School District is in the final year of funding in the five-year Achievement Gap Reduction grant program, which used to be called Student Achievement Guarantee in Education or SAGE. It's offered through the Department of Public Instruction.
The funding pays for the extra teacher salary needed for a smaller student-to-teacher ratio. Districts can use the money to implement these strategies for kindergarten through third-graders:
- One-on-one tutoring for kids.
- Instructional coaching for teachers.
- An 18:1 or 30:2 student-to-staff ratio.
The district has participated in the program for many years, dating back to before Jackson Elementary Principal Kristen Moisson started her tenure in 2009. Other schools have participated in the program, but Wilson and Jackson are the only two currently using it.
The district plans to reapply for the funding, which Moisson said makes a big difference.
"It is a wonderful opportunity to have the reduced-size classrooms. ... From 18 children to 24 children in a classroom, that is a huge difference,” Moisson said. “The interventions and the individualization that you can provide in the instructional areas for children is incredible."
Moisson said the district also occasionally combines the effort with Title I state funding that allows an additional staff member, such as a paraprofessional or special education teacher, to reduce the student-to-teacher ratio further.
Jackson and Wilson also provide professional development for teachers through the grant, but the reduced class sizes are what drives the program's success, Moisson said.
“I believe in the reduced-size classrooms. I think there's less behavior problems. I think we get to provide more instructional support for students with less children in the classroom," she said.
That success can be hard to track. Improvement in state test scores doesn't paint an accurate picture for development in the schools, Moisson said, because a significant number of students don’t stay at the schools year over year because of financial issues.
Low-income families might move to a different school in the district or even another district, such as Beloit or Delavan-Darien, before their utilities are shut off, so they leave mid-year. About 150 students move in and out of Jackson Elementary each year, Moisson said.
In May 2019, 86% of kindergartners at Jackson scored in the 40th percentile in early literacy testing, and this year first-graders are closer to the 34th percentile.
"But that's not necessarily the same first-graders because several of them are in charter or ARISE (Virtual Academy), several have moved away, so we're not looking at the same kiddos,” Moisson explained. “If I were to go and match child to child, we probably have less than 50% of the same students in first grade than we had in last year's kindergarten."
The DPI and school district instead focus on individual year progression instead of year-over-year trends, which Moisson believes is much better than if the school didn't use the grant program.
She said smaller classrooms are a big part of why the DPI has recognized Jackson for seven straight years—and they play an even bigger role in helping the district's youngest learners.
"Early learning is critical for the success of students, and being able to provide them a great start in the beginning has been shown to provide all kinds of success for children far past our past elementary school," Moisson said.
“And we know that when children are successful, and reading successfully and proficiently by third grade, that their lifelong success is much stronger, as well. So that is also true for math skills, and getting the foundation built from a very early age provides future success."