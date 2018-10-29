JANESVILLE
More and more Janesville teenagers are becoming college students while still in high school.
In the past decade, the number of Janesville high school students requesting college courses has more than doubled, from 63 to 152.
During the same period, the number of technical college and four-year college credits they have requested has nearly tripled, from 307 to 860.
The trend isn’t uniformly upward, but it does show more students are trying get a jump on their careers.
What might have had the biggest impact was a change of mindset among local educators.
More opportunities
State law requires that school districts pay for up to 18 credits in college-level courses. To qualify as a college course, at least 80 percent of the material must be different from a similar high school course.
Programs that allow high school students to take college-level courses include:
- Early College Credit: All high school students can take college courses from a four-year college if they meet the academic criteria.
Students can take classes during the school year or in summer, said Kolleen Onsrud, Janesville School District curriculum coordinator.
- Start College Now: Juniors and seniors can take courses at technical colleges and two-year campuses if they meet the academic criteria. They cannot take courses in summer.
School officials also have worked with Blackhawk Technical College to increase the number of dual-credit courses taught at the high schools. Those courses count for high school and college credit.
For example, juniors can pick from several chemistry classes, including two or three that qualify for both high school and college credit, Onsrud said.
Will colleges or universities accept a college chemistry class taken in high school?
“It depends,” Onsrud said. “If you’re going into a health sciences field, the chemistry course might count as one of your electives.”
For liberal arts students, that chemistry class might fill a science elective.
Such courses differ from Advanced Placement courses. In an AP course, students might earn college credit, but only if they do well enough on the final exam and only if the college accepts such credits.
But an AP course can be a dual-credit course, which ensures that the student gets some type of advanced credit, Onsrud said.
A new mindset
The Janesville School District really started encouraging college credit in the 2016-17 school year, when it made college and advanced-training courses part of students' career planning work, Onsrud said.
That was good timing. In 2016, Tracy Pierner made high school recruitment and dual-credit courses a priority when he was hired as Blackhawk Technical College's new president.
“I noticed a significant shift the minute Dr. Pierner came,” Onsrud said.
Meanwhile, when Rock University High School had to move out of its home at UW-Rock County, Pierner welcomed the charter school to Blackhawk Tech. Since then, he has worked to strengthen the ties between the school district and the college.
Between 2014 and 2018, the number of dual-enrollment credits earned at—or in conjunction with—Blackhawk Tech jumped from 484 to 1,697, an increase of 250 percent.
Changing the narrative
Over time, the school district's strategy has been to make college-level courses accessible to as many students as possible, Onsrud said.
That strategy became policy in 2017, when Superintendent Steve Pophal rolled out the district's "five promises," a series of goals in areas such as academic achievement, fiscal responsibility, teacher quality and parent satisfaction.
The promises include this: “90 percent of graduates will successfully complete an advanced-placement, transcripted, industry credential or dual-enrollment credit class."
“I think we all recognize that kids have to continue their training after high school," Pophal said. "A high school diploma alone will prepare kids for a minimal-wage job, not a living-wage job."
The biggest challenge?
"We have so many kids that don't believe they belong in higher education," Pophal said. "They don't believe they belong at Blackhawk, or at UW-Rock County, or in an apprenticeship program because they don't have anyone in their family that's gone on" for more training or education.
Pophal believes it's the school district's job to "change the narrative" for those students.
If students can succeed in advanced coursework or training while they are in a supportive environment, they're likely to do so after high school as well, he said.
Changing the narrative for those students gives them a chance to break out of the cycle of poverty, Pophal said. About 50 percent of students in Janesville schools qualify for free and reduced-priced lunches, which is an indicator of poverty in a school district.
If the district can help those students move forward, it will change the narrative for the community as well, he said.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse