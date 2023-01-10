JANESVILLE — The Janesville School District will not extend its contract with the Tailoring Academics to Guide Our Students (TAGOS) Leadership Academy, which will lead to its closure at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Prior to the vote, superintendent Mark Holzman told the board that administrators will meet with families of students to evaluate alternative options in the district, whether that be one of the traditional high schools or one of the district’s other charter schools.
As each board member issued support of TAGOS during Tuesday night’s school board meeting, some shared Holzman’s concern that it was not doing enough to fulfill its mission of being a project-based charter school.
Since opening, TAGOS has accepted students for project-based learning tailored to their needs and offered remedial reading and math. Three are on track to graduate this year.
Because all TAGOS students are taking at least one class at Parker High School, where the school is sited, Holzman told the school board the charter school is “no longer able to serve the intent” of the initial agreement between the charter and the district. He said students are receiving reading and math instruction elsewhere in the district.
At its height, the charter school had about 100 students. According to a memo issued by Holzman, the TAGOS third-Friday count had gone down in each of the last five years, from 57 to 26 students. This fall’s count was 34.
Holzman told board members on Tuesday that of the three students in the junior class, two are expected to go to another charter school in the district, leaving potentially only one graduate in the Class of 2024.
Last month, Holzman told the school board he was becoming more concerned about the fate of TAGOS, and his memo recommended the board not begin negotiating a new contract.
Holzman told school board members that all TAGOS staff members would be absorbed into different positions in the district upon the closure of the school. TAGOS has a dean, principal, special education teacher, administrative assistant and three paraprofessionals.
