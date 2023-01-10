01STOCK_JANESVILLE_SCHOOLS

JANESVILLE — The Janesville School District will not extend its contract with the Tailoring Academics to Guide Our Students (TAGOS) Leadership Academy, which will lead to its closure at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Prior to the vote, superintendent Mark Holzman told the board that administrators will meet with families of students to evaluate alternative options in the district, whether that be one of the traditional high schools or one of the district’s other charter schools.

