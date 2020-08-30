JANESVILLE
For as long as he can remember, Janesville School District Superintendent Steven Pophal's favorite part of the first day of school has been seeing the smiles and excitement on children’s faces.
This year, masks will make seeing those smiles difficult. But Pophal said Friday that masks won’t hide the "twinkle in their eye” when students return to school full time Wednesday.
Students who are learning in person will report to school Tuesday, but only for conferences with a teacher to discuss the year ahead.
“It’s great to have kids back,” Pophal said.
“The joy that we will see in our children's faces when they have the opportunity to be back with their teachers in the classroom with their friends, learning and growing and developing, it’s really worth its weight in gold,” he said.
Major changes are in store at the district's elementary and middle schools, which haven't had students in classrooms since March.
For elementary students, all learning will take place in cohorts. These students will spend every part of every day with the same group of peers, including lunch and recess.
Pophal said that while elementary students are unlikely to contract the virus, the cohorts could allow the district to close single classrooms or send individual students home instead of closing an entire school.
Middle-schoolers also will learn in cohorts for core classes such as math, social studies and English. They will switch classrooms and learn with others for elective courses such as music. High-schoolers will move from class to class.
In classrooms, desks have been moved and removed to permit social distancing, and walkways have been taped on the floor to encourage proper traffic flow. Physical education courses will take place entirely outside.
The cohort model made the most sense from a safety standpoint, Pophal said, but district officials understand that it might be tough for some students to spend entire days away from their closest friends.
“This could be hard on some kids socially because they have friends in other cohorts, but over time, new friends will be made,” he said.
The school district plans to follow Rock County’s “stoplight” guidelines, in which an absentee rate of 7.5% could lead to closure of schools if the rate is coupled with other health factors and statistics provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Even in the cohorts, the district hopes to allow students to learn together.
“There are going to be times where we’re going to have to make choices between do we choose distancing or are we going to do this lab partner activity? We’re trying to work through some of that stuff right now,” Pophal said.
Giving parents the choice to enroll their children in in-person or virtual education was important to the district, and Pophal said that allowed families to choose for themselves what was best for their kids.
Students will be in schools in just a few days, and the burden to keep schools open long term will be on parents, students, staff and the community working together, Pophal said.
Social distancing and a mask requirement will be heavily monitored and enforced, Pophal said, because those two precautions provide the safest environment.
District leaders walked through buildings Friday to conduct health precautions checks and ensure compliance with health department and district guidelines.
The health department recently shared its guidelines for when to close a classroom or school with the district, but the final decision to close will come from the superintendent.
Masks will be required unless a health waiver has been filled out, and the district will provide two masks to each student Wednesday.
“That’s the million-dollar question," Pophal said of keeping schools open. "We’re opening, great, but how are we going to be able to stay open?
“We're going to need everybody's cooperation to be in compliance with the procedures that have been put in place, and while school is open, it's going to look different than it has in the past," he said. "And so we're going to need our staff, our students, our parents and community—we're going to need their help.”