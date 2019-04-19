WHITEWATER

Investigators found no direct evidence that former UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper knew about her husband’s “pervasive and well-known” sexual harassment, but in a report released Friday they also said it was “at best” a “blindspot” for her.

The investigators, while also saying there was no direct evidence she obstructed the investigation or retaliated against women who made allegations against her husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, list reports from witnesses that investigators say raise questions about her handling of the situation and her overall leadership ability.

Kopper resigned as chancellor Dec. 31, months after UW System President Ray Cross banned Hill from campus after repeated claims of sexual harassment.

The most recent investigation, which opened after news of a 2018 investigation became public in the fall, identified at least seven—and possibly up to 10—women who claimed Hill sexually harassed them. Three of the women were identified in earlier investigations.

In a December letter to Cross, Kopper said she knew the UW System Board of Regents “would like different leadership.”

Cheryl Green has been serving as interim chancellor, and the committee charged with finding Kopper’s permanent replacement has a goal to make its decision by June 1.

Kopper planned to return to the classroom in the fall, teaching in UW-W’s psychology department. The salary listed in UW System documents—$118,308—would be 50 percent more than what the department’s chairman earns.

Although investigators requested to talk to him, Hill was not interviewed in the latest investigation. He previously denied the allegations against him.

The investigation report released Friday also states:

Investigators did not find evidence Hill completed sexual harassment training in his mostly ceremonial role as “associate to the chancellor.” One witness said he requested exemption from such a training.

Kopper’s leadership style, which some praised, also had its critics, including some who brought up her need to micromanage—such as with needing to approve the hiring of custodians.

Kopper told investigators she was “very upset” when she finally talked to Hill about the allegations. That said, she also “accepted his answer” when he denied them. “When I look at all the back story on each allegation … it did not connect,” Kopper is quoted as saying in the report.

The UW System released a statement Friday and said it would not comment further:

“When allegations of sexual misconduct were identified at UW-Whitewater, President Ray Cross immediately called for investigations and aggressively acted upon information. After he was briefed on the findings of this report, he counseled Chancellor Kopper to resign. She did, and the report speaks for itself.”

Green, the interim chancellor, said in an announcement to campus Friday:

"The release of these documents may cause concern, and I understand this may be a difficult time for some of you. As our university navigates this situation, I hope we can focus our attention on moving forward and the healing process for all concerned."

This story will be updated.