MILTON

A communications coordinator position created but never filled by the Milton School District was the root of confusion surrounding stipends given to three district employees in November, according to a report written by an attorney hired by the school district and released Monday.

In a statement attached to the report, the school board promises to overhaul its policies governing financial oversight and recordkeeping.

Money designated for the unfilled communications coordinator position was used to allocate $10,500 to Superintendent Tim Schigur, $10,000 to Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz and $10,000 to IT employee Michael Gouvion. So far, Schigur is the only one to receive full payment.

The stipends were paid against the advice of the school district’s director of business services, who refused to sign the paperwork and recommended the stipends be considered by the school board. She later acted as a whistleblower by contacting a school board member with her concerns, according to the report.

The attorney in her report said concerns raised by Director of Business Services Mary Ellen Van Valin stemmed from her misunderstanding the source of the money for the stipends.

Van Valin and Schuetz disagree on the content of conversations they had before the stipends were approved.

Van Valin told the investigator Schuetz told her he didn’t want the stipends to go to the school board to avoid attention from the board and the news media. Schuetz denied to the investigator that he made that statement.

Lori Lubinksy, a Madison attorney, was hired to lead the investigation into stipends given to Schigur, Schuetz and Gouvion and whether the approval process violated state law or board policy.

Based on her findings, Lubinksy recommends:

The school board determine whether to approve Schigur's salary increase, which was given in November without board approval.

Board President Tom Westrick review all board policies and board member Brian Kvapil review the state Department of Justice's Public Records Law manual.

The board consider whether it will continue issuing stipends to employees for performing work beyond contract or job description and potentially set limits on the superintendent's ability to use stipends when he or she deems appropriate.

Administration develop protocol for use of forms used to administer the questioned stipends to prevent further confusion.

Administration give all new proposed contracts, handbooks and similar documents to the school board so it can identify proposed changes, thus building trust between the board and administration.

In statements provided with the report, Van Valin and Kvapil disagree with some of Lubinksy’s findings.

Communications coordinator

Understanding decisions made regarding a communications coordinator position “is critical to understanding the events that unfolded starting November of 2018,” Lubinsky states in the report.

The position was put in the 2018-19 budget for $41,431-- a prorated amount for a full-time employee because the position would not be filled the entire year, according to the report.

The school board approved the budget including the communications coordinator position Oct. 22.

Schuetz was hired as the district’s communications supervisor in 2014. Since then, Schuetz’s title and job description have changed a couple times, most recently in August when he was named the director of administrative operations as part of an administrative restructuring.

The report indicates the new communications coordinator position would be separate from Schuetz’s responsibilities.

The administrative team of five unnamed administrators, met and discussed the communications coordinator position with duties such as maintaining social media and maintaining the district's online presence, according to the report.

In the weeks after the budget was adopted, the administrative team discussed distributing the communication coordinator’s responsibilities among existing employees, rather than creating a new position.

Van Valin was no longer included in bi-weekly leadership team meetings following the district’s administrative restructuring, according to the report.

“Ms. Van Valin’s absence from bi-weekly administrative leadership meetings is, in the opinion of the undersigned (Lubinksy), the reason for the confusion and miscommunication concerning the source of the funds for the three stipends,” the report states.

Administrators agreed Gouvion was qualified to perform some of the responsibilities identified in the communications coordinator position and that Schuetz could perform the rest, which were beyond the duties outlined in Schuetz’s and Gouvion’s job descriptions, according to the report.

The director of administrative operations job description outlines communications responsibilities including coordinating the district’s strategic communication plan; being the district's media contact; supervising communication staff; assisting with updates to the district’s website, social media and video production; and developing the district’s crisis communication plan.

The report does not indicate which duties of the communications coordinator would be beyond Schuetz’s job description.

Schigur determined $10,000 would be a fair amount to pay Schuetz and Gouvion each for additional duties. This would save the district more than $20,000 because the communications coordinator position was budgeted for $41,000, according to the report.

The use of stipends to compensate district employees for performing work outside their job descriptions has been going on for at least 10 years, according to the report.

Schigur had the authority to issue stipends to Schuetz and Gouvion because the money was allocated in the budget and board policy gives the superintendent primary responsibility of district administration, Lubinksy found.

Westrick did not need to sign Schuetz’s and Gouvion’s stipends for approval, Lubinksy found.

In a statement, Westrick clarified he did not approve Schuetz’s stipends but instead “acknowledged” it with his signature.

What about Schigur?

At about the same time the administrative team was discussing redistributing the duties of the unfilled communications coordinator position, Westrick told Schigur the board was “tardy” in compensating Schigur for obtaining his doctorate degree, according to the report.

Human Resources Director Chris Tukiendorf determined a $10,500 pay increase was appropriate based on salary comparisons against other area school districts, according to the report.

Schuetz and Schigur assured Westrick there was enough money in the budget for Schigur’s pay increase because the redistribution of communications coordinator responsibilities saved more than $20,000 in the budget, according to the report.

Westrick believed he had the authority to approve the stipend for Schigur. In doing so, Westrick violated board policy, something he admitted to and apologized for at a board meeting Feb. 11, according to the report.

The report does not indicate whether Schigur holds responsibility in accepting the payment without it being approved by the school board.

Whistleblowers

The stipends made Van Valin feel “uncomfortable” because she did not know where the money was coming from, according to the report.

Van Valin said Schuetz told her the stipends were not going to be presented to the board to avoid media attention. Schuetz denies he said that. He said he told Van Valin he did not believe the stipends needed to go to the board based on past practices, according to the report.

Van Valin likely misinterpreted Schuetz’s comments “in light of her mindset and conclusion the stipends were not within the board approved budget,” Lubinksy wrote.

Schuetz said he told Van Valin the money came from the communications coordinator position. Van Valin does not remember that being said but does not deny it might have happened, according to the report.

Feeling as if she had no other option, Van Valin went to Kvapil, a board member, to divulge what she knew about the stipends. Kvapil’s statement said Van Valin reached out to him Jan. 19 and later provided him with stipend documents which he shared with the media.

Kvapil violated the state’s open records law by releasing documents relating to an individual holding a public office without providing required notice and giving the individual a chance to augment the records, according to the report.

Lubinsky found Kvapil violated the law unknowingly.

Van Valin did not violate records law because she gave documents to Kvapil in his role as a board member, not as a private citizen.

Disputes

In her statement, Van Valin sid she has personal concerns with the investigation and disagrees with decisions made by administrators.

Van Valin believes the August administrative restructuring was “poorly done.” The restructuring gave many of her responsibilities to Schuetz. She was not given the opportunity to compete for the position of director of administrative operations because the position was never posted internally or externally, according to her statement.

“My director position, prior to the reorganization, is typically valued as the ‘right hand’ position to the superintendent for many, if not most, districts,” Van Valin said.

Van Valin questioned the timing of the stipends because Tukiendorf and Schuetz both had recently received pay increases with the restructuring, she said. She questioned why the three stipends did not go to the board when Schuetz and Tukiendorf’s pay increases were approved by the board a few months earlier.

“This experience, as I head into retirement, has been awful,” Van Valin said. “It has been weeks of isolation, scrutiny, and my perception of unfair access to district legal counsel,” Van Valin said.

Van Valin chose to retire at the end of the school year. Thursday is her last day.

Kvapil in his statement disagreed with Lubinksy’s findings that the stipends were the result of miscommunication, saying “... a breakdown in communication is a symptom of the root cause. The root cause of this situation is a culture which propagates distrust.”

Kvapil said he never approached Schigur, Schuetz or Westrick about the payments before going to the media because of a lack of trust and the potential for the administrators to cover up the situation.

The school district said in a statement Monday:

“Over the past several months, numerous accusations have been made that this investigation found to be simply untrue. Now is the time for us to move beyond the name-calling and baseless accusations and come together as a board and community to focus on our students and their achievement.”