EVANSVILLE

Superintendent Jerry Roth confirmed Wednesday the Evansville School District has launched an investigation "of possible misconduct connected with employment by an employee."

Roth and members of the school board declined to provide details about the ongoing investigation.

Minutes from a Feb. 13 school board meeting indicate the board, Roth and attorney Joann Hart held "discussion of a complaint of harassment at an activity outside of school" in closed session.

In a response letter to an open records request from The Gazette, Roth said Friday no students are involved in the investigation, and he anticipates the investigation "will be completed in the next several weeks."

The Gazette filed a request for all complaints of harassment made against district employees between Jan. 1, 2018, and March 18, 2019.

In a response letter, Roth said there was one complaint of harassment made against an employee during that period but he could not disclose the complaint because of an ongoing investigation.

Roth declined to answer a series of questions from The Gazette, saying it "would be inappropriate for me to comment at this time about the overall investigation."

School Board President Melissa Hammann declined to comment.

In an email Friday, Roth said he will provide The Gazette documents on the complaint and investigation once the investigation is filed.

The school board is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the district board and training center. The school board will meet in closed session, according to the agenda.

Reporter - Milton, Edgerton, Albany, Brodhead, Evansville, Footville, Orfordville, health

