MILTON

An investigation launched this week into the handling of administrative stipends in the Milton School District.

School board members Karen Hall, Mike Pierce and Brian Kvapil confirmed the investigation began Tuesday. Lori Lubinsky, an attorney with the Axley Law Firm in Madison, is leading the investigation.

This is the first time Lubinsky has worked with the Milton School District, Pierce said.

She is a member of the Wisconsin School Attorneys Association and the Wisconsin School Board Association, according to her profile on the Axley website.

Board members said they could not discuss the scope or cost of the investigation.

Pierce said the investigation could take one to two weeks, but nothing is set in stone. Board members who spoke to The Gazette agreed they hope the process will be finished as soon as possible.

The board voted Feb. 11 to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that $30,500 in stipends were given to district employees without school board approval.

Kvapil informed The Gazette and other media outlets Feb. 8 about stipends given in November to Superintendent Tim Schigur, Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz and a district information technology employee. Kvapil says they were not approved by the board or allocated in the 2018-19 budget.

Board policy says all payments made outside the budget must be approved by the school board.

Documents provided to The Gazette show board President Tom Westrick signed a recommendation for Schigur to receive $10,500 as a “temporary” pay increase “due to a doctorate earned” by Schigur in May 2018.

Westrick took responsibility for approving Schigur’s stipend at the Feb. 11 board meeting.

Schigur's contract does not mention bonuses or stipends awarded for degrees earned, according to records obtained by The Gazette through an open records request.

Schigur's contract runs from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2020.

Westrick said in a Feb. 11 statement that current and former board members had discussed compensating Schigur when he earned his doctorate. Schigur earned the degree about six months before Westrick signed off on the stipend, according to documents.

The board has not talked publicly about stipends given to Schuetz and the district IT employee.

Neither Schuetz's or the IT employee's contracts mention stipends.

Kvapil expressed concern that district officials did not provide him documents he requested in a timely manner, including administrative contracts and documents on salary increases.

The school district did not receive any open records requests from Jan. 1 to Feb. 10, according to an open records request made by The Gazette.

Kvapil told The Gazette on Tuesday he did not formally file requests for the documents. He emailed Schigur and asked for the documents under the belief that Schigur was the district's records custodian.

Schuetz is the district's records custodian.

Kvapil said he intended to file a formal records request as his "next step." To date, Kvapil said he has received "some" of the records he requested.