JANESVILLE

Here’s how tough the Lego Robotics sectional competitions were: Some boys on the other teams had mustaches.

It’s not that facial hair gives someone an advantage. It just means that some competitors are far older and more experienced than others.

In First Lego League, teams of fourth- through eighth-graders compete against one another to solve a problem, code a robot and create something to make the world a better place, explained Chase Chamberlin, a Van Buren Elementary School fourth-grader.

So mustaches would be something she and her teammates would notice.

On Feb. 23, the Van Buren Robotic Eagles will battle at the state competition in Cleveland, Wisconsin. They are the first Janesville public elementary school team to make it that far. They’ll be joined by a team from St. William Catholic School, which is making its fourth appearance at state.

Here’s the thing about Lego Robotics: A fast robot is important, but if teammates can’t work together, the team won’t even make it to regionals.

The state competition has four components, including:

A project.

This year’s theme is “Into Orbit,” and teams were challenged to make life in space better for astronauts.

The Van Buren team designed a crumb collector. In space, astronauts are limited to crumb-free food, so no cookies, crackers or bread. And it doesn’t matter how long you are in space—no one is going to hand you a slice of birthday cake.

“The crumbs get stuck in the equipment,” said Evan Curlee, a Van Buren fifth-grader. “And they can end up in people’s eyes, too.”

Think of it like getting crumbs in your computer keyboard, except if your keyboard stopped working, you couldn’t go home—ever.

The crumb collector prototype features a large umbrella surrounded by a large piece of semi-clear plastic sheeting. The sides are sealed with every inventor’s best friend: duct tape. The astronaut sits under the umbrella and eats his or her crouton-covered salad with a side of tomato soup and oyster crackers. When the meal is finished, the astronaut attaches a special vacuum and sucks all the crumbs out of the enclosure.

Pass the cake, please.

At the competition, the Van Buren group must present its prototype to the judges.

They knew it had to be good, so they contacted Marcus Murdy, a Parker High School graduate and NASA aerospace engineer.

“He gave us some ideas on how to improve it,” Curlee said. “It also has to pass a smell test and has to be fireproof.”

Core values.

The next part of the competition requires competitors to solve a problem as a team. One problem involved untying all the knots in a long rope, but each team member could use only one hand. Another problem asked kids to figure out how to turn over a rug without using their hands.

Judges watch to make sure all ideas are considered, even the crazy ones—because sometimes those crazy ideas work. Shouting and ordering people around is out of the question. Kids do better if it looks like they’re having fun.

Robot design.

Team members discuss the design and programming of their robots with the judges.

Robotics challenge.

The robot moves across the game board and completes tasks, such as placing satellites into space, turning an observatory telescope, rolling over a crater, extracting ore and coping with a space walk emergency.

Each task is worth points.

On the Van Buren team, kids work in pairs to create the code that puts the robot through its paces.

Mentor Riley Meyer, a Parker High School senior and former Van Buren student, helps them solve problems when they are stuck, but they have to do the work themselves.

The kids know they face tough competition. They’re fourth- and fifth-graders, and they’ll be facing middle school students.

But team members think they’re ready. They’ve given up many of their recesses and have been working almost every day after school.

If the team wins at state, it will advance to the national competition in Detroit.

Van Buren Robotic Eagles team members include Evan Curlee, Amaya Holloway, Alivia Manthey, Haley White, Jadon Upham, Joe Bonilla, Lily Bondehagen, Austin Bier, Chase Chamberlin and Giselle Zuniga Montenegro. Coaches are Becky Carter, a fourth/fifth-grade teacher; Kaleigh Pope, an academic learning coach; and Catherine Boudreau, an instructional aide.