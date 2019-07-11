LAKE GENEVA

Jennifer Straus has been named interim principal for the 2019-20 school year at Badger High School, the Lake Geneva School District announced.

Straus’ appointment follows the resignation of Badger Principal Russ Tronsen, who has accepted a job at Beaver Dam High School.

“Jenny Straus will be up to the challenge to lead Badger High School during the 2019-2020 school year as the interim principal," District Administrator James Gottinger said in a news release. "She has been in her current role for 10 years, and that experience bodes well for her."

Straus is currently the associate principal at Badger High School.

The district also is looking for a replacement for Tami Martin, the principal at Eastview Elementary School, who has accepted a job at Traver School in Lake Geneva. Martin's position likely will be filled by the end of July, according to the release.