The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released the income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price school lunches for the 2020-21 school year, according to a state Department of Public Instruction news release.
Students in a household of four with an income of $34,060 per year or less qualify for free school meals during the upcoming school year. If a student's household income is between $34,060.01 and $48,470, the student qualifies for reduced-price meals.
According to the news release, participating public and private schools and day cares typically provide applications for free and reduced-price meals during registration and in the beginning weeks of the school year, but applications may be submitted at any time. Only one application per household is required.
"Having equitable access to these programs is essential," State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. "Our children cannot learn on an empty stomach. Proper nourishment is important to help our students learn, grow, and achieve in Wisconsin schools."