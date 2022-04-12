JANESVILLE
On Tuesday afternoon, kindergarten and second-grade students at Jefferson Elementary sat in the dark and listened to the sounds of nature in a makeshift zoo filled with stuffed animals students brought in.
The students had created the “zoo,” featuring stuffed animals in the school's auditorium, to help raise money for zoo animals in crisis in Ukraine. The project, which was open April 11 and 12 for Jefferson students, is a fundraiser for the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria, an organization that is helping zoo animals and workers in Ukraine.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, millions of Ukrainian citizens have fled the country, and Ukraine's zoos have also suffered. The Feldman Ecopark, a zoo in Kharkiv, has been evacuating all of its animals, and zoo staff were killed when they tried to feed animals.
After reading about it in a National Public Radio report, Jefferson second-grade teacher Robin Booth and colleagues came up with the idea to create a zoo at the school and raise money for the zoo association.
“We struggled with how to teach what’s going on in Ukraine,” Booth told The Gazette. “How to approach it, how to do it, should we talk about it? How can we help? Because we don’t have the capability of bringing in hundreds of dollars.”
Booth brought her own stuffed animals and other animal artifacts from her house to contribute to the zoo.
Each animal in the zoo has a paper next to it with facts about the animal, including its name, classification, height, weight, habitat, diet, conservation status and an interesting fact. There were different parts of the zoo that were all about bears, a forest area, an aquatic area, farm animals and more.
“Every class has loved it. It turned out to be really neat,” Booth said. “Each kid wrote a research paper and brought in stuffed animals. The kids love stuffed animals. Around 80 students brought in stuffed animals.”
Before going to the zoo, students donated toward the fundraiser in the Jefferson office. However, anyone can donate to the cause.
Donations are being accepted for the fundraiser until Thursday and can be sent to the Janesville School District’s office, 527 S. Franklin St., or the Jefferson office, 1831 Mt. Zion Ave.
Booth’s second-grade class and Shilo Habeck’s kindergarten class spent time at the school zoo Tuesday early afternoon. Each second-grader chose a kindergarten student to show around the zoo and look at the different areas to learn more about the different animals.
“We came into the zoo a little bit yesterday and we got to do some exploring,” Habeck told Booth’s second-grade class. “We didn’t have a chance to look at all of the awesome things about the animals. I told my kindergarteners, 'We’re going to go to each section and pick an animal to read about to get some information.'”