The YMCA of Northern Rock County wants to offer child care for essential workers at its downtown Janesville and Milton facilities, which until now have been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Angela Major

JANESVILLE

Up until this month, securing after school care for her children for the coming year seemed a simple task for Barbara Gerber.

YWCA Rock County child care costs under new fee structure

Type of care Original increase Amended increase
Morning (first child) $55 $45
Morning (additional child) $50 $40
Afternoon (first child) $95 $65
Afternoon (additional child) $75 $60
Both (first child) $150 $110
Both (additional child) $125 $100
