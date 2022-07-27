Up until this month, securing after school care for her children for the coming year seemed a simple task for Barbara Gerber.
The single mother of two needed to be on her toes each spring to make sure she reserved seats for her children in the YWCA Rock County’s after school child care program. But after that, it was as easy as having her son and daughter walk from their Kennedy Elementary School classrooms following the last bell of the day to the room where they held the program.
It gave Gerber peace of mind, knowing her children stayed in the same building until she could come pick them up. And the program was reasonably priced, just under $350 a month for eight to 10 hours of child care a week.
But under a new pay structure released by YWCA Rock County earlier this month, Gerber is now looking elsewhere for child care for the coming school year. Under the first iteration of the new structure that was shared with families earlier this month, Gerber’s monthly cost would balloon to over $1,100 starting Sept. 1.
The YWCA has since backed off, dropping that total to $840, but Gerber said her budget still can’t stretch to cover the $500 monthly cost increase. She’s since unenrolled her children for the coming school year, despite how convenient the YWCA's program would be.
“I felt like when I signed them up (this spring) and I paid the enrollment fee, it was with the understanding that this is what the fee would be, this is the service that I get. To change the rules left probably hundreds of families scrambling to find child care,” Gerber said. “Honestly, I can’t afford it … I simply don’t have that kind of money.”
After school sites
YWCA operates before and after school programs at a select number of Janesville and Milton elementary school district sites. The nonprofit agency notified parents of the rate changes via email as early as July 12, asking them to decide by July 29 whether they would keep their children enrolled.
Under the previous pay structure, families paid $21.25 a week per child for before or after school care. The revised pricing model sent to all families by July 14 eliminated the per-hour fees and instead would charge by the week, regardless of how many hours a student spends in school child care.
Initially, the new rates priced the morning child care program at $55 for a family’s first child, and $50 for each additional child. The cost of afternoon child care was initially $95 for the first child, and $75 for additional children.
For both morning and afternoon child care, the cost for the first child was $150 a week, with each additional child costing $125.
YWCA Rock County child care costs under new fee structure
Type of care
Original increase
Amended increase
Morning (first child)
$55
$45
Morning (additional child)
$50
$40
Afternoon (first child)
$95
$65
Afternoon (additional child)
$75
$60
Both (first child)
$150
$110
Both (additional child)
$125
$100
The price increases come as YWCA looks to adjust wages for school child care staff to better recruit and retain them.
“In response to the current economic climate, the YWCA Rock County has made adjustments to the 2022-2023 school year fee policies,” interim Executive Director Kim Fons said in a prepared statement to The Gazette on July 25. “In alignment with our mission, we will continue to offer financial aid to families and look for ways to expand our support of those who need it most.”
Communications director Kary Dray declined to comment further and did not offer further information on YWCA’s previous pricing structure, enrollment in the program for the 2021-22 school year or the number of sites the nonprofit runs, stating that “this is all of the information we have at the moment.”
Price walk-back
YWCA has since walked its price increases back twice, once on July 19 and again on July 24, when staff said some families would qualify for “scholarships” based on the number of hours their children attended the program.
Stacy
Stacy, a mother of two who asked that her real name not be used to avoid retaliation, was already bracing for a cost increase for afternoon school child care for her two children beginning in September.
But the bill she’s facing now from YWCA Rock County, though, left both herself and her husband in shock.
Through the most recent school year, she had been paying $85 a week for her son and daughter to attend the YWCA’s after school program at their Janesville elementary school. Under the new structure, her monthly cost will balloon to $840.
Before the YWCA backpedaled, she was told her monthly bill would be $1,100.
“The initial proposed amount was going to cost actually more than our mortgage,” she said. “The new amount is less than that, but not by a whole lot. So it's going to put off saving for things in the future.”
An unsustainable model
Until now, the pricing model for YWCA’s school child care program had changed very little in recent years.
In a July 19 email to families obtained by The Gazette, YWCA Child Care Program Director Vanessa Graham wrote that the school child care program had only increased by $0.50 an hour in the last 16 years. It’s a model that’s unsustainable, Graham wrote in the email.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem, Graham said in a July 12 letter to families explaining the decrease. As a result of losing staff, YWCA had to close three sites and has yet to reopen them.
“When COVID-19 hit us like a raging storm, we lost a lot of qualified staff,” she wrote in the letter. “However, we have never stopped searching for more qualified staff who will love and care for your students the way we do.”
Qualified staff are required to obtain licensing from the state, which includes 80 full-time days or 120 part-time days of service for supervisors and at least 10 hours of training for assistants, according to job postings from YWCA. Staff must also be certificatied in infant or child CPR.
Fee reductions
In its latest communications with families, the YWCA has dropped the weekly rates for the coming school year by $10-40 per option.
The largest decrease would be in the both morning and afternoon child care option for a family’s first child, down by $40 to $110. The afternoon child care option fee came down nearly as much, to $65 a week from the original $95.
The reduction in prices came after YWCA told families in an email that it received a one-year COVID-19 grant funding for 2022-23.
Scholarships
On July 22, Fons announced in an email to families that those who did not qualify for financial assistance would receive a “scholarship” based on the number of hours their children were enrolled during the 2021-22 school year. For Gerber, whose children were enrolled 8-10 hours a week, her scholarship amounted to an additional $10 per child.
Stacy said she and her husband will have to absorb the child care cost increase, regardless of whether it financially works for them.
Having no child care for their two children isn’t a fiscal option either, Stacy explained. She and her husband both work full-time with hours that don’t align with the school’s start and end times.
“That’s the only way we can both continue to work and afford all of our bills,” she said.
No plan
As of mid-July, Gerber didn’t have a plan as to how her children would be cared for before and after school come September.
She said her options are limited, with her mother, who is in her eighties, the only nearby family. And her son, an incoming fifth-grader, has aged out of many of the traditional daycare options offered in Janesville.
And while Gerber lives in the city Janesville, her home falls into the Milton School District. She's opted to open-enroll into the Janesville School District. Kennedy Elementary is across the city.
The option she’s looking most closely into now is finding someone to transport her children to school, and then to get them home after school each day, and then have her 10-year-old son look after himself and his sister.
Many other parents Gerber has talked with since the announcement of the new rates are considering the same option.
“Unfortunately, a lot of (parents) with kids my son’s age, the kids are going to be home alone now. And I don't know, at age 10, if that's always a great idea,” she said. “And it's unfortunate that parents have to choose a lesser option because of finances.”
One of Stacy’s children has also aged out of most daycare options, she said, and other daycare providers she has contacted have either no spaces left or have a waitlist for the coming school year. She said having no nearby family further limits her options to one: Staying in the program and making the finances work.
She said it puts here in a position she'd actively worked to avoid, as she tries to pre-plan her family’s future by thinking long-term, not a few weeks at a time.
“I've tried to plan like three and four years ahead of time, you know, what am I going to do with my kiddos in middle school,” she said. “Financial stressors I know have been impacting so many families...this another burden for so many of our community members.”
