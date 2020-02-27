WALWORTH
A hunting rifle was found in a student’s car on Big Foot High School property Monday, but a letter sent Wednesday says officials do not believe there was a threat to students or staff.
District Administrator Doug Parker, who sent the letter, said in an email Thursday that, “Police did a routine car search at our request and found it.”
He said he believes the request came after a staff member overheard a student’s conversation.
Parker said he was not sure if an arrest was made or if the gun was loaded, and he directed those questions to police, who conducted the search.
Walworth Police Chief Ryan Milligan declined to answer questions, saying he would not add to what was in the letter.
The rifle was found late Monday afternoon, according to the letter.
“There were no weapons in the building itself,” the letter states.
Parker said the incident was a violation of both state statute and school policy on having a weapon on school property, which is a gun-free zone.
Asked why the letter came two days after the rifle was found, Parker said there was no imminent danger. If there had been, proper notice would have gone out immediately, he said.
Parker said officials would not have sent the letter if it wasn’t for social media and rumors.
“Everyone has rights, and we had to give due process,” he said. “We totally respect the privacy and rights of our students and families.”
He said society’s views have changed over the years because of “terrible gun/school violence across the nation.”
In the letter, Parker said the district is working with local police to investigate, which is why there is little else he can say.
“Please know that ensuring a safe and positive learning environment is always our top priority,” the letter states. “We are following state law and school district protocol in addressing the situation.”