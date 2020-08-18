Sharing giggles and stories with school bus drivers will be harder to do while wearing a mask, and card games won’t be as easy to play when friends sit several bus seats away from each other.
Just as it has altered the classroom experience, COVID-19 will change how school buses operate in Janesville and Milton this fall.
Janesville Superintendent Steven Pophal told the school board Aug. 11 that the district does plan to add more safety measures for students.
“We’re full steam ahead to make transportation work,” he said.
The district will run its usual 10 bus routes this year. However, Pophal pointed to preliminary enrollment numbers that indicate 30% of students have chosen to attend ARISE Virtual Academy, which will reduce the number of kids on buses and allow for social distancing.
School buses will be disinfected and wiped down each day, and masks will be required. District officials have identified one route that has higher ridership and are considering adding an additional row of seats to ensure proper distancing.
The district is also in talks with city officials about safe procedures for students who take city buses to school.
Pophal said parents will have to take their children’s temperatures and run through screening questions before sending students to school. It’s a different routine but a necessary one, he said.
“Moms and dads, I remember when my kids were little,” he said. “I remember how busy I was at my house in the morning, and I remember how one more thing to do, even if it only took a minute or two might feel like, ‘I just don’t have time for this.’ But that’s what we’re going to have to ask people to do.”
In the Milton School District, about 26% of students have indicated they will ride the bus during the 2020-21 school year. Around 1,700 students rode buses in 2019-20, and 906 are signed up for this year.
The Milton School District contracts with Go-Riteway Transportation Group for busing. The company and school district have created these guidelines for buses:
- Families should self-screen for symptoms each day before students board the bus.
- All students must wear masks.
- Each seat can hold only one student unless shared by family members.
- No food or beverages are allowed on buses.
- The seat behind the driver is unavailable.
Milton bus drivers will wear masks and undergo COVID-19 training on exposure risks, proper sanitation and other safety precautions. A coronavirus precaution poster will be displayed in each bus.
Drivers will sanitize high-touch areas such as railings and the tops of seats after each route. All buses will have hand sanitizer, and drivers will clean frequently throughout the day.
Go-Riteway has invested in a new method of thoroughly cleaning buses, said Paul Kolo, vice president of development.
The company is using a battery-operated electrostatic sprayer to dispel a disinfectant fog, which is attracted to the bus seats and dries quickly in place. The fog settles in cracks and helps ensure better cleaning over broad areas, Kolo said.
“It seems to us to be an effective means of covering a surface thoroughly,” he said.
At the Janesville School Board meeting, Pophal stressed the need for a partnership with parents.
“One of the things you’re going to see for all of us moving forward is we’re all going to have to behave differently,” he said. “... This virus is here to stay. So if we want to be able to get out of our rabbit holes and to have whatever the new normal life is that we can resume so that we balance safety with our ability to live life, then we all have to be willing—behaviorally—to make some changes.”