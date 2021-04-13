MILTON
Milton school officials are limiting students’ access to this week’s homecoming activities as the district experiences what Superintendent Richard Dahman described as a “slight uptick” in COVID-19 cases.
Dahman, speaking to the school board Monday night, noted the whole county is seeing an increase.
The district is holding homecoming—normally a fall event—to coincide with the “alternative fall” sports schedule, a solution to Milton’s cancellation of sports last fall because of COVID-19.
The school board heard reports on the pandemic numbers at its meeting Monday night, but the livestream of the meeting, which was held at the high school, disappeared from time to time until the stream ended.
District spokeswoman Kari Klebba said she was recording the school board meeting using alternate means and would post a video of the meeting on the district’s YouTube channel.
When Milton students returned from spring break April 5, grades seven to 12 started attending school in person five days a week for the first time since the pandemic started. They previously had been attending school in person only on some days of the week.
On March 25, before spring break, the district reported 20 students and no employees affected by COVID-19. At that time, students in grades seven to 12 could attend school in person every other day.
The next district report came Thursday, when 106 students were reportedly affected by the virus. Thirteen were listed as active cases, 58 had close contacts through in-school exposure, and 35 had close contacts outside of school. One employee was listed as having a close contact outside of school.
The district sent a letter Friday reminding parents that students feeling COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and seek medical advice.
The district also announced that the homecoming pep assembly, which combines the traditional pep assembly and activities night, is set for Thursday in the stadium. Only students and staff may attend.
Only high school students may attend the homecoming parade scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday. No candy will be distributed. Families of students in kindergarten through eighth grade are allowed to sign their children out of class to see the parade. Masks and distancing are expected of everyone involved.
Only seniors are allowed to attend the homecoming football game against Stoughton, set for 7 p.m. Friday, and they must sign up in advance, wear masks and adhere to social distancing.