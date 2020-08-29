JANESVILLE
The Rock County Public Health Department has tweaked its recommendations for when to keep children home from school.
Parents should not send children to school if they display any of these symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or loss of taste/smell.
The department previously advised parents to keep children home if those symptoms were accompanied by others. However, officials said in a news release Thursday that those symptoms alone are enough to keep children home.
Parents also should keep children home from school if they display two or more of these symptoms: fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, congestion, runny nose, body or muscle aches, sore throat, fatigue, diarrhea and headaches.