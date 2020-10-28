JANESVILLE
Harrison and Jefferson elementary schools will resume in-person education starting Monday, Nov. 2, after two weeks of virtual instruction, the Janesville School District announced.
Both schools switched to virtual instruction earlier this month after multiple staff members self-quarantined because of possible exposure to others who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The limited staff made it difficult to continue face-to-face instruction, district officials determined.
The school district reviewed COVID-19 data and determined in-person instruction was viable at both schools, according to a district news release.
Students are required to wear masks, and the schools will continue taking safety precautions such as social distancing and frequent hand-washing, according to the release.
Parents are asked to continue screening children at home for COVID-19 symptoms.
Parents can read a Daily Health Checklist by visiting the school district’s website at janesville.k12.wi.us/resources and clicking on "Back to School Information 2020-2021."