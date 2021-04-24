DELAVAN
The Delavan-Darien School District will receive a grant to pay for equipment for its advanced manufacturing program, the Department of Workforce Development announced.
The district was one of 16 throughout the state that received money from the state-funded Expanded Wisconsin Fast Forward Technical Education Equipment Grant Program.
The district was awarded $19,987 to support its Comet Manufacturing Advancement Program. The money will pay for two metal precision lathes and two vertical knee mills, both with digital readout systems, according to a department news release.
The grant’s goal is to help high school students get training in advanced manufacturing fields and address a skilled worker shortage, according to the release.