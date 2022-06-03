JANESVILLE
Before the Craig High School’s graduating Class of 2022 set out on the road trip that will be the rest of their lives Thursday night, Jaysen Nereu, one of two commencement speakers, wanted to play one last car game together.
As a child, Nereu explained to her class of 382 graduating seniors during the ceremony that when she and her mother would set out on a road trip, they would play the alphabet game to identify some of the items they had brought along for the ride.
As they faced their futures, Nereu told her classmates they all would need to bring along with them the attributes of A, accepting the challenges ahead, and B, and believing in themselves. She took them all the way through the alphabet to Z, where in the future, they would have to “zee” what happens next.
“My friends, this trip is over. We are more than prepared for life. We are ready to tackle the impossible,” Nereu said as she wrapped up her speech. “I wish you all safe and rewarding travels, Class of 2022.”
The nearly two-hour ceremony, held at Monterey Stadium, featured the reading of names of all of the graduating students, each of which was met with cheers, confetti explosions and air horns from the stands. Graduates ended the ceremony with the quintessential transfer of their mortarboard tassels from their right side to their left, tossing their caps in the air and fireworks set off from across the Rock River to the south.
Craig also honored three dozen graduates from its sister school, Liangfeng Senior Middle School, who were attending the ceremony virtually from China.
The ceremony also featured speeches from 1994 Craig High School alumna Jennifer Lawton, who now works as a teacher and freshman seminar coach at the school, and from graduate Cacilia Hazeltine.
Both speeches focused on a central theme that it is the people and the memories you make are what makes your high school experience what it is.
Lawton’s speech transported students back to their freshman year, where she reminisced over forcing them out of their comfort zones by requiring them to meet new people and outline goals for themselves that have nothing to do with academics or their post-graduate careers but rather things that brought them joy and purpose.
“You connected with your classmates and your community,” Lawton said. “You get to leave Craig High School knowing the valuable lesson that relationships are key to life. You need it. You know you need people. You know communicating and connection is vital to your life.”
Hazeltine emphasized in her speech that while there were times she despised high school and let feelings of hatred, sadness or loneliness take over, she found herself reminiscing as she neared the end of her high school career that she had found true happiness in the people she had met at Craig.
Her revelation occurred during a band trip to Chicago a few weeks ago, Hazeltine said. As she sat on the bus ride home with her headphones in, she said she looked around the seats filled with people who provided her memories and friendships she would treasure for the rest of her life. She realized then what she would miss about her classmates.
“And for the first time in four years, I really noticed how much Craig actually gave me. That place did give me a home, a place where I felt I actually belonged,” Hazeltine said. “And most importantly, it gave me love—love in all kinds of ways. I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for that school, and this group of people.”