MILTON
For the nearly 300 seniors who walked across the stage in the new fieldhouse at Milton High School, the past four years were spent leaving an impression and making lasting memories.
Speaking during Sunday afternoon’s graduation ceremony in front of friends, family and his peers, senior class president Timothy Wallace said he knew five years ago how he would leave his mark: by standing in front of his class at commencement after watching his older sister address her graduating class. He said the most important part of achieving his goal to deliver a commencement speech was the time and effort it took to reach that point.
“Remember that your accomplishments would mean little if they were realized immediately,” Wallace said. “In the words of Henry Collins, ‘You’ve just got to let it marinate.’”
Drawing from her own school experience, speaker Alyssa Fons said the biggest growth in her life came through overcoming challenges and encountering new experiences. Some of the challenges that she—and every student—encountered were the changes that came with asynchronous learning during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was while meandering through these times that Fons said she was shaped into the person she is today. As an honor student involved in track, swim and student council, she said she had her fair share of busy and difficult moments.
“One cannot be their best without pushing through their worst,” Fons said. “I want to challenge each one of you to embrace the struggle, see each day as an opportunity to make change and be a resource for those going through turmoil.”
As he addressed the soon-to-be high school graduates, Milton High School principal Jeremy Bilhorn told the crowd that a recent senior prank inspired him to dive into Victorian-era history.
The former social studies teacher described a social practice of the time where people would leave cards behind when somebody they had wanted to visit wasn’t at home. These calling cards would contain information about the visitor to let the owner know who stopped by.
Bilhorn said several students recently placed more than 10,000 of their own calling cards reading “The Class of 2022 was here” throughout the school, including in his office. They were on his bookshelf, on his desk and even on ceiling tiles.
“For years to come, we will be finding the mark of 2022,” Bilhorn said. “You have made your mark on Milton High, and now, as you leave, I challenge you to leave your mark on the world and in our community.”