JANESVILLE

For Parker High School senior Martha Medrano-Ramos, graduation is an accomplishment made sweeter by adversity.

After moving to Janesville from Honduras in eighth grade, Martha had to learn a new language and culture while also fighting cancer.

And while graduation looks different than she imagined thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, Martha couldn't hide her joy Wednesday.

“I’m just super happy,” she said as she laughed with her younger sisters in her family home as their cat, Ruby, waited for pats.

In 2015, then-13-year-old Martha moved to the United States with her younger sister Heidi to join her father, Santos, and stepmother, Wendy. Santos had moved to Janesville in 2005 and married Wendy in 2009.

Wendy petitioned the government in 2014 to have Martha and Heidi come to the U.S. from Honduras, where they had been living with their grandparents. The girls’ grandfather had died, and their grandmother was getting older and less able to support them.

Martha and Heidi arrived in Janesville in September 2015, and Martha began eighth grade in the Janesville School District.

Martha had to learn English from scratch, but she grew more comfortable with it as the year went on.

Then came high school. Being a freshman in a new school and new country intimidated Martha, but that was nothing compared to what she had to face next.

In January of her sophomore year, Martha began feeling tired all the time. After a few tests, doctors told her she had leukemia.

“I was just really scared because I didn’t want to lose my hair,” Martha said.

She didn’t understand what the diagnosis meant, and she had never heard of cancer before doctors told her she had it.

“It was sad because it was a lot to take in," she said. "I was in a lot of pain a lot of the time, and it was just too much. At the end, I felt like I knew more about cancer, but it was sad."

Julie Grandeffo teaches English to students who are not native English speakers. She taught Martha all four years of high school and remembers that teachers were just as surprised by the diagnosis.

“I remember it very clearly," Grandeffo said. "She had talked with an aide about not feeling well, and the very next day we found out. It was such a shock because it went from ‘Oh my gosh, she’s not feeling well’ to 'She has leukemia.' We all cried."

Wendy, Martha's stepmother, said it was especially difficult because Martha had only been in Janesville for a little more than a year.

“It was a long haul,” she said. “There were a few times we thought she wasn’t going to make it through because of complications.”

Martha missed the entire second semester of school as she fought cancer. She continued to do her schoolwork from home and in hospital beds between treatments. While there were challenges, Martha completed her last treatment in April 2019.

“At the time, Martha had only been here for a year and a half, so we didn’t quite have that big mother/daughter bond yet," Wendy said. "It was hard for me to be there for her, be there for the rest of the kids, and know that when I couldn’t be there that she was alone. But I knew she had it in her. She’s strong-willed, and we made it."

Martha said Grandeffo was a big help, both in helping her learn English and with completing schoolwork during and after her treatment.

Grandeffo said it was inspiring to see Martha work so hard despite her diagnosis.

“She wanted to really do her best,” Grandeffo said. “I had her all four years, and so it was really neat to see the progression of this shy ninth-grader who is now very outgoing, strong and passionate.

“I am just so proud of her. To see everything she has overcome and the grace and poise that she faced every challenge with, she’s just a remarkable, strong young woman," she said. "I don't think that’s something she would say about herself, but it’s what others would say about her.”

Martha said she is ready for life after high school. She plans to apply for American citizenship and then attend Blackhawk Technical College in hopes of becoming a police officer.

“I just want to help people,” she said.

Seeing Martha graduate is an emotional moment for her family.

“It’s amazing,” Wendy said. “She has come so far since she stepped foot in the United States. She’s learned English; she’s battled cancer, and now she’s made it through high school. These are all huge accomplishments for anybody, let alone somebody who isn’t accustomed to the American culture. We’re just so proud.”