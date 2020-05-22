Parker High School seniors received these scholarships and awards at a virtual ceremony Wednesday, May 20:

Jordan Andrade, son of Amber Triem, four-year letter for soccer.

Sequoia Auston, daughter of Robby and Nicole Auston, four-year letter for poms.

Taylor Barfield, daughter of Jim and Sarah Barfield, valedictorian, Alvah and Lulu Lloyd Scholarship, Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship and Parker Science National Honors Society Scholarship.

Maggie Barnes, daughter of Chad and Dawn Barnes, JPPA Scholarship, Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship and four-year letter for swim.

Josette Bavlnka, daughter of Scott and Nicole Bavlnka, Believe & Achieve Scholarship.

Brady Biba, son of Shera Gillingham and Mike Biba, Edgewood College Founders Scholarship.

Alyxandria Bohlman, daughter of Brad and Kelly Bohlman, Janesville Noon Lions Club Scholarship and Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship.

Tanner Bomkamp, son of Ronald and Amy Bomkamp, Janesville Firefighter Charities Scholarship, START Scholarship and Richard Garner Memorial Scholarship.

Darci Borgwardt, daughter of Jennifer Borgwardt and Jeff Borgwardt, Blackhawk Technical College High School College Scholarship and START Scholarship.

Bailey Bremel, daughter of Tina Bremel and Joseph Bremel, Believe & Achieve Scholarship.

Michael Breneman, son of Brian and Angela Breneman, START Scholarship.

Natalie Brown, daughter of Jason and Julie Brown, Adams Elementary School PTA Scholarship.

David Burchell, son of James and Kathryn Burchell, valedictorian, Academic Excellence Scholarship and Robert C. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship.

Hannah Clark, daughter of Katie O’Rourke, Janesville High School Class of ‘57 Scholarship, Theresa Purintun Memorial Scholarship and Believe & Achieve Scholarship.

Amelia Clarquist, daughter of Michael and Katie Clarquist, START Scholarship, four-year letter for soccer and Sub-Zero Group Inc. Walter Wiest Scholarship.

Kyaira Crain, daughter of Kimberly Crain, Aubri Moore Memorial Scholarship.

Carlie Curtis, daughter of William and Gina Curtis, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship, Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, Rock County 4H Scholarship, and DePaul University St. Vincent De Paul Scholarship.

Carsen Diehls, son of Matt and Cheri Diehls, Dan Wastak Memorial Scholarship, START Scholarship, Janesville Youth Wrestling Scholarship, four-year letter for cross country and Van Buren PTA Scholarship.

Jayden Dimas, daughter of Juan and Jessica Dimas, START Scholarship.

Angelika Dobson, daughter of Carey and Kristina Dobson, William Reis Scholarship.

Kristin Dravus, daughter of Michael and Angela Dravus, Janesville Morning Rotary Club Service Above Self Scholarship and Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship.

Amanda Eaton, daughter of Caron Eaton, Parker DECA Scholarship.

Joshua Ehle, son of Roland Ehle and Deborah Cone, inFaith Community Foundation James E. Piehl Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship and UW-Milwaukee 1 Scholarship.

Isabelle Ferris, daughter of Nate and Becky Churchill, Technical Excellence Scholarship, Janesville Firefighters Charities Scholarship, VFW Post 1621 Auxiliary Scholarship and four-year letter for soccer.

Austyn Fischer, daughter of Nick and Tina Fischer, Janesville Blackhawk Golden K Hugh Horswill Scholarship.

Jena Forrestal, daughter of Connie Forrestal-Ramirez, four-year letter for basketball.

Kailey Frame, daughter of Brett and Karol Frame, Janesville Western Star Masonic Scholarship, Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship, four-year letter for swim and UW-Platteville Pioneer Pledge.

Kaiden Froese, son of Mark Froese and Amy Dement, START Scholarship.

Hanna Grove, daughter of Bill Jr. and Kay Grove, Aubri Moore Memorial Scholarship.

Caitlyn Harrison, daughter of Jamie Harrison and Shawn Harrison, Norman W. and Janice Graper Scholarship.

Zachary Heacox, son of Chad and Kari Heacox, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, ABWA Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship, VFW Post 1621 Citizenship Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship and Parker Spanish National Honor Society Scholarship.

Bryce Heerey, son of Stephen Heerey and Alicia Wagner, Parker 2020 Legion Award and four-year letter for wrestling.

Zaria Holbrook, daughter of Ryan and Heather Holbrook, Blackhawk Technical College High School College Scholarship and START Scholarship.

Brianna Holmes, daughter of Justin Holmes and Nicole Krance, Believe & Achieve Scholarship.

Rachel Howell, daughter of Michael and Ann Howell, valedictorian, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship, Parker DECA Scholarship, UW-Whitewater Foundation Scholarship, UW-Whitewater Chancellor’s Scholars, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship and four-year letter for cross country and track.

Miranda Janke, daughter of Justin Hemenway and Kristina Janke, RIMO Scholarship.

Samuel Knopes, son of Daniel and Deborah Knopes, valedictorian, Academic Excellence Scholarship, Stanley Weber Memorial Scholarship, Janesville Elks Ladies Scholarship, Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship, Franklin PTSA Scholarship, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship and Parker Science National Honor Society Scholarship.

Haleigh Komprood, daughter of Eric and Wendy Komprood, four-year letter for gymnastics.

Marissa Lambert, daughter of Miranda Lambert-Petter, Janesville Blackhawk Golden K Memorial Scholarship, American Association of University Women 95th Anniversary Scholarship, and Janesville Noon Rotary Club in Memory of David Clark Scholarship.

Austin Laufenberg, son of Jason and Desiree Laufenberg, Stanley Weber Memorial Scholarship.

Gracen Linneman, daughter of Jodi Linneman and Shane Linneman, Believe & Achieve Scholarship.

Brena Louis, daughter of Roxanne Fitzpatrick and James Louis, Richard F. Schwarer Scholarship and Janesville Elks Ladies Scholarship.

Mercedes Loyd, daughter of Francis Loyd and Mercedes Huerta, Katherine M. Belling Memorial Art Scholarship, Janesville Art League Scholarship and Suzanne Van Galder Art Scholarship.

Eiley Mawhinney, daughter of Sean and Stephanie Mawhinney, Dan Wastak Memorial Scholarship, St. William Catholic School Home and School Scholarship, and START Scholarship.

Bria McDade, daughter of Mark and Lisa McDade, valedictorian, Academic Excellence Scholarship, Edna M. Guerra Memorial Scholarship, Riverside Men’s Golf Association George Clatworthy Golf Team Scholarship, and Carroll University MacAllister Full Tuition Scholarship.

Bayley Middleton, daughter of Tim and Brenda Middleton, Elks Club Scholarship in Memory of Leon Glowacki.

Luz Miguel-Longoria, daughter of Armando Miguel and Aurelia Longoria, UW-Madison Scholarship, John S. Scott Scholarship and Jacob Mayfield Scholarship.

Austin Miller, son of Rick and Michelle Miller, Janesville Youth Wrestling Scholarship, MSOE Academic Scholarship and Destination MSOE Scholarship.

Zackary Milner, son of Rhonda Milner Hendricks and Danny Milner, Keiser University College of Golf Merit Scholarship.

Destiny Rose Nava Garcia, daughter of Ronald and Denise Schmitt, Parker DECA Scholarship.

Grace O’Leary, daughter of Kevin and Rebecca O’Leary, valedictorian, Geraldine Hedberg Scholarship and Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship.

Baleigh Pajerski, daughter of Jameson and Stephanie Pajerski, valedictorian, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Janesville Woman’s Club Association Scholarship, Janesville Area Retired Educators Association Scholarship, Riverside Men’s Golf Association George Clatworthy Golf Team Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship and four-year letter for soccer.

Sarah Parker, daughter of Paul and Julie Parker, St. William Catholic School Home and School Scholarship.

Cullen Peterson, son of David and Teri Peterson, Janesville Blackhawk Golden K Hugh Horswill Scholarship, Youth Baseball of Janesville Scholarship, Jim “Stump” Haakinson Memorial Scholarship, Moore Family Scholarship, Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, Janesville Youth Football Scholarship, St. Norbert College Trustee Scholarship and Janesville Youth Hockey Scholarship.

Reagan Popp, daughter of Jeffrey Popp and Sarah Alt, VFW Post 1621 Auxiliary Nursing Scholarship.

Sarai Portales, daughter of Juan Portales and Yadira Dominguez, START Scholarship.

Ryann Porter, daughter of Kevin and Kelli Porter, 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award, Anita Fanta Scholarship, Mark “Hammy” Hamilton Track Scholarship, Indiana State Midwest Achievement Scholarship, Indiana State Academic Distinction Scholarship, Indiana State Dinelli-Posocco Family Scholarship, NCAA Athletic Scholarship to Indiana State University and four-year letters for tennis and track.

Omar Puebla-Jaramillo, son of Orfanel Puebla and Ramona Jaramillo, START Scholarship.

Josephine Quade, daughter of Jeffery Quade and Tamara Burns, Janesville Noon Rotary Club Achievement Award, four-year letter for soccer and Believe & Achieve Scholarship.

Olivia Rainiero, daughter of David and Nancy Rainiero, four-year letter for swim.

Gordon Rick, son of Michael and Milissa Rick, Karl A. and Bernice E. Samek Scholarship, Oklahoma City University Scholarship and Oklahoma City University Music Scholarship.

Carlisa Riley, daughter of Tommie Lee Riley, Janesville Noon Lions Club and Franklin PTSA Scholarship.

Abel Saaka, son of Hamidu and Doryce Nyarko Saaka, four-year letter for soccer and Believe & Achieve Scholarship.

Zackary Schoville, son of Josh and Carla Schoville, 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award, Howard Peterson Scholarship, Mark “Hammy” Hamilton Track Scholarship, Ron Brown Memorial Scholarship, South Central Wisconsin Builders Association Scholarship, Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, and four-year letter for track.

Abby Schroder, daughter of Ben Schroder and Jody Simpson, Joseph N. Melan College Scholarship, Sylvia B. Feingold Scholarship and Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship.

Alexia Schroeder, daughter of Daniel Jones and Kimberly Schroeder, Technical Excellence Scholarship and four-year letter for cross country.

Mackenzie Schroeder, daughter of David and Tracy Schroeder, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship and Wilson Rawls Scholarship.

Aliciah Schroeder, daughter of Joe and Sherry Shereck, Mae Theisen Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship and Concordia University Wisconsin Luther Promise Scholarship.

Christina Shelton, daughter of Ronald Shelton and Carrie Ruchti, Parker 2020 Legion Award and four-year letters for basketball and track.

Kismet Shepard, daughter of David and April Shepard, four-year letter for soccer and Loyola University Damen Scholarship.

Swai Sime, daughter of Marsha Forrett and Jarron Sime, salutatorian and Joseph N. Melan College Scholarship.

Peyton Smith, son of Justin Smith and Karen Rozelle, Believe & Achieve Scholarship.

Alison Strieker, daughter of Steve Strieker and Judith Strieker, Technical Excellence Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship and four-year letter for soccer.

Jadyn Thiel, daughter of Russ and Marcia Thiel, valedictorian, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship, Rock River Chapter No. 236 Vietnam Veterans Scholarship, Laura Watson Volunteer Service Memorial Scholarship, Carroll University Music Program Scholarship, Carroll University Scholar Award, Carroll University Trustee Scholarship, and Independent Office Products and Furniture Dealers Association Scholarship.

Tabitha Troemel, daughter of Tara Troemel, Dan Wastak Memorial Scholarship and START Scholarship.

Rachel Van Beek, daughter of Rodney and Cindy Van Beek, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship.

Kyle Warda, son of David and Laura Warda, John & Joe Draeger Scholarship and Parker PTSA Scholarship.

Nathan White, son of Robert Douglass and Jeni Douglass, Believe & Achieve Scholarship.

Thomas Whitten, son of Thomas and Clare Whitten, DAR Good Citizenship Award and Knipp-Poulter Scholarship.

Ryan Zimmerman, son of John and Lisa Zimmerman, Rex P. Ryan Memorial Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Riverside Men’s Golf Association George Clatworthy Golf Team Scholarship, Riverside Men’s Golf Association Gene Thorp, Fred Parkinson, Don Kazda Member Scholarship, and Jacob Mayfield Scholarship.