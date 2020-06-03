Janesville Parker High School has announced its Top 20 academic performers for the Class of 2020. They are:

Taylor Barfield, daughter of Jim and Sarah Barfield. She was president of the Science National Honor Society, captain of the softball team and a member of the National Honor Society, Student Leadership Council and Link Crew. She was also recognized as a Rotary Club student of the month and worked at Chamber and Owen.

Barfield intends to study genetics and genomics at UW-Madison.

David Burchell, son of James and Kathryn Burchell. He was president of the Chess Club, vice president of Computer Club, vice chancellor of Flat Earth Society and co-treasurer of the Science National Honor Society. He was a member of 4-H and a youth group. He was also named a Rotary Club student of the month and a Badger Boys State representative.

Burchell worked at Skelly’s Farm Market while in school. He plans to study computer science at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Rachel Howell, daughter of Michael and Ann Howell. She was treasurer of the National Honor Society, president of DECA, captain of the cross country team and a member of the Science National Honor Society, Student Leadership Council and track team. She was also named a Lions Club student of the month and received an honorable mention award from the National Center for Women & Information Technology.

Howell plans to attend UW-Whitewater and study actuarial science.

Samuel Knopes, son of Deborah and Daniel Knopes. He was an AP Scholar with Distinction and a member of the Science National Honor Society, Astronomy Club and Computer Club. He also worked as an usher at Wildwood Theater and was recognized as a Noon Lions Club student of the month.

Knopes plans to study chemical engineering at UW-Madison.

Bria McDade, daughter of Lisa and Mark McDade. She was a senator for the Spanish National Honor Society, vice president of the National Honor Society, captain of the girls varsity golf team and a member of the Science National Honor Society, International Thespian Society, DECA, Future Health Professionals Club, Link Crew, 7th Heaven Choir, a cappella choir and school musicals. She was named a Morning Rotary Club student of the month and received Big Eight All-Academic Honors in golf and an All-Conference Honorable Mention in golf. She also worked as a baby sitter.

McDade intends to study nursing at Carroll University.

Grace O’Leary, daughter of Kevin and Rebecca O’Leary. She was president of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Spanish National Honor Society and a member of the 7th Heaven Choir, school band and choir. She also participated in school musicals. She was active in a church choir and the Wisconsin School Music Association State Honors Choir and was named a Noon Rotary Club student of the month.

O’Leary was employed at Skelly’s Farm Market. She plans to study psychology at a university.

Baleigh Pajerski, daughter of Stephanie and Jameson Pajerski. She was the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, a member of the National Honor Society and captain of the girls soccer team. She also played club soccer and volunteered at elementary and middle schools and for the Rock Soccer Club. She was a Noon Lions Club student of the month, received a Most Dedicated and All-Conference Honorable Mention for soccer and won the Coaches Award and Academic All-State for golf.

Pajerski worked as a hostess at O’Riley and Conway’s Irish Pub while in school. She plans to study education at a university.

Jadyn Thiel, daughter of Russ and Marcia Thiel. She was secretary for the National Honor Society and a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, International Thespian Society, Link Crew, 7th Heaven Choir, choir and concert and pep band. She also participated in school musicals. She was active in vacation Bible school, the St. William Harvest Fest, the Day of the Dead celebration, Back to School Bash and bingo at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post. She also attended state Solo and Ensemble and was named a Morning Rotary Club student of the month.

Thiel was a server assistant at the Janesville Country Club while in school. She plans to attend Carroll University and study music therapy.

Swai Sime, daughter of Marsha Forrett and Jarron Sime. She was captain of the varsity poms team, finance manager for the school store and a member of the National Honor Society, DECA and Link Crew. She was also named a Rotary Club student of the month.

Sime worked at Gander Outdoors until the store closed. She intends to study business at UW-Whitewater.

Brena Louis, daughter of Roxanne Fitzpatrick and James Louis. She was secretary of the Science National Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, school orchestra and track team. She also volunteered for the humane society and was named a Kiwanis Club student of the month.

Louis worked at Michael’s Craft Store while in school. She plans to study microbiology at UW-Madison.

Abby Schroder, daughter of Ben Schroder. She was the editor-in-chief and web manager for the school newspaper and president of the French National Honor Society and French Club. She also was a member of Link Crew and band and was named a Morning Rotary Club student of the month.

Schroder worked as a cashier and stocker at Daniels Foods Sentry. She plans to study English at UW-Milwaukee.

Zachary Heacox, son of Chad and Kari Heacox. He was secretary of the Spanish National Honor Society and president of Key Club and the Future Medical Professionals Club. He was a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Student Leadership Council, DECA, Spanish Club, tennis team and Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers. He was named a Noon Rotary Club student of the month and received the 2019 Janesville Recreation Division’s Employee of the Year Award.

Heacox worked at Skelly’s Farm Market and the Janesville Recreation Division. He intends to study medicine at UW-La Crosse, UW-Madison or UW-Whitewater.

Gordon (Michael) Rick, son of Michael and Milissa Rick. He was commissioner for Link Crew and a guide for the Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab. He was a member of the National Honor Society and International Thespian Society and participated in school musicals. He received two Jerry Awards and was selected for the MUNY/Webster Intensive program. He also was active in community theater and a church choir.

Rick worked as a barista at Bodacious Brew. He intends to study musical theater at a university.

Rachel Van Beek, daughter of Rodney and Cindy Van Beek. She was a board member for the Spanish National Honor Society, commissioner for Link Crew and captain of the volleyball team. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and DECA and was named a Rotary Club student of the month. She also was awarded Second Team All-Conference in volleyball.

Van Beek plans to study biology or pre-medicine at the University of Minnesota.

Ryann Porter, daughter of Kelli and Kevin Porter. She was an executive board member on the Student Leadership Council, a guide at the Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab and captain of the tennis and track teams. She was also a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and Link Crew. Outside school, she was an active volunteer at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bags of Hope and Dragons on the Rock. She was also a Janesville Basketball Association Skills Camp counselor, participated in AAU track and was named a Kiwanis Club student of the month.

Porter worked as a swim aide for the Janesville School District. She plans to attend Indiana State University.

Angelika Dobson, daughter of Carey and Kristina Dobson. She was a member of the Science National Honor Society and Spanish Club and was recognized as a Kiwanis Club student of the month. She also worked in the corporate office at Woodman’s Market.

Dobson intends to study biology and pre-medicine at UW-Madison.

Destiny Rose I. Nava Garcia, daughter of Denise and Ronald Schmitt. She served as senator for the Spanish National Honor Society and community service coordinator for DECA. She was a member of the National Honor Society and Chinese Club and was in the Wisconsin Center for Academic Talented Youth program. She was a state DECA qualifier and named a Rotary Club student of the month.

Nava Garcia worked as a stocker and cashier at Daniels Foods Sentry while in school. She plans to attend UW-Madison and study marketing, international business and Chinese.

Kristin Dravus, daughter of Angela and Michael Dravus. She was the print and ad manager for the school newspaper and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and band. She also worked at Red Robin.

Dravus plans to attend UW-Milwaukee and study sign language education.

Cullen Peterson, son of Dave and Teri Peterson. He was a member of National Honor Society, DECA and the baseball team and was assistant captain of the hockey team. He was involved in the Rockford Baseball Academy and Wisconsin Jr. Stars Hockey and also was recognized as a Lions Club student of the month.

Peterson worked at Viking Student Credit Union and as a referee for Janesville Youth Hockey and Janesville Youth Football while in school. He intends to study business management at UW-La Crosse.

Luz Miguel- Longoria, daughter of Aurelia Longoria and Armando Miguel. She was president of the Spanish National Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, DECA, Key Club, Future Medical Professionals Club and the cross country and track teams. She was also recognized as a Lions Club student of the month.

Miguel-Longoria plans to study accounting at UW-Madison.