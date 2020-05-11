JANESVILLE

It will be a graduation season unlike any other for a school year unlike any other.

In a letter to seniors and their parents, the Janesville School District announced Monday it might host two ceremonies for each graduating class.

Virtual graduation videos will be posted on each school’s website Saturday, June 6.

Live ceremonies would be held Saturday, July 25 but only if the state has made progress in its fight against COVID-19.

The plans are based on a survey of seniors and their parents, according to a Monday letter signed by the district’s six high school principals and Superintendent Steve Pophal. The survey gave students four choices: hold a live graduation ceremony July 25, hold a virtual-only ceremony June 6, hold a virtual ceremony June 6 and a live ceremony July 25, or do not move the original date of graduation or hold a virtual ceremony.

Of the 1,057 parents and students surveyed, 49% wanted both the virtual and the live ceremonies. The second-most popular option, chosen by about 38% of those surveyed, was a live ceremony July 25.

The virtual graduation videos will be managed by Drywater Productions, a Janesville company owned by Stephen Pickering.

The company has experience filming all the elements of such events but never at such a scale or on such a tight deadline, Pickering said. He’s also aware of how much this matters to seniors and their families, and that’s an additional pressure.

“It’s exciting and a little intimidating, too,” Pickering said.

He’s considering a mix of the traditional—prerecorded speeches from class leaders and principals—and other elements that capture the spirit of the time.

“I think we want to embrace the idea that this is not the same, that this is a historic time,” Pickering said.

They’re considering things such as mini “street interviews” with students, asking them questions such as, “What have you learned (about yourself) during the safer-at-home time?” or “If you could create a time machine and go back six months, what would you tell yourself?”

Pickering also wants to incorporate music from the high schools’ bands and choirs. That could be in the form of solos or previously recorded music.

The ceremonies will be posted on Facebook and/or YouTube. Replays on JATV also are being considered, he said.

Graduates and their families soon will be getting information about how to upload photos and other items that will be used in the video.

A live graduation will be held at Monterey Stadium if the state has reached level 3 of Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan.

The plan, which is based on the federal Opening Up America guidelines, outlines six consecutive levels needed for the state to reopen completely. Levels 1 and 2 include a two-week decline in COVID-19 symptoms and positive tests. Level 3 will be reached when hospitals can handle patients without crisis care and there are “robust” testing programs for at-risk health care workers.

If the live events happen July 25, charter schools would have their ceremonies at 11 a.m., Parker High School at 1 p.m. and Craig High School at 4 p.m., according to the letter.

The letter indicates families and community members had suggested a number of alternative formats for graduation. These included parades, drive-in graduations and small, school-sponsored events.

Those alternatives are not possible because schools and school grounds are closed until June 30. In addition, parades and drive-thru graduations are considered gatherings and would, as such, be prohibited under state order, according to information provided by the Wisconsin Association of School Administrators.